‘Goodbye Philippines,’ other firecrackers banned by Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City is taking a hardline stance against hazardous holiday explosives to curb injuries and maintain order during the holidays.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has outlawed the sale, use, and distribution of infamously dangerous firecrackers, including the notorious “Goodbye Philippines” and “Super Lolo.”

The “Goodbye Philippines” firecracker has been notably popular in the Philippines, particularly during New Year celebrations. Despite being illegal due to its high explosive content and associated dangers, it has remained in circulation, often leading to severe injuries and accidents.

For instance, in December 2011, a 21-year-old man in Bocaue, Bulacan, suffered critical injuries leading to the amputation of his left foot after accidentally stepping on a “Goodbye Philippines” firecracker.

In another tragic incident in January 2016, a drunken man in Manila lit a “Goodbye Philippines” firecracker and embraced it as it exploded, resulting in fatal injuries.

The executive order strictly prohibits the sale, use, and distribution of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices classified as life-threatening. It targets hazardous firecrackers that have long been associated with severe injuries and accidents.

The list of prohibited firecrackers includes:

– Atomic Big Triangulo

– Atomic Bomb

– Big Five Star

– Big Judah’s Belt

– Bin Laden

– Bosa

– Coke in Can

– Giant Whistle Bomb

– Goodbye Bading

– Goodbye Chismosa

– Goodbye Delima

– Goodbye Earth

– Goodbye Napoles

– Goodbye Philippines

– Kabasi

– Kwiton

– Large Bawang

– Lolo Thunder

– Mother Rockets

– Og

– Phillbox

– Piccolo

– Pla-pla

– Pop-pop

– Special Kingkong

– Super Lolo

– Super Yolanda

– Tuna

– Watusi

These firecrackers are classified as posing significant risks to life and limb, and their use is now punishable under city regulations.

Additionally, any firecrackers not explicitly listed but deemed equally dangerous by the Philippine National Police (PNP) are subject to the same prohibition.

The order also establishes stringent safety protocols for permitted pyrotechnic devices, requiring sellers and manufacturers to comply with Philippine National Standards.

Businesses dealing with fireworks must secure a Fire Safety Inspection Certificate and undergo inspections by the City Treasurer’s Office before obtaining a permit.

Community fireworks displays are permitted only in designated Fireworks Zones, which must be more than 30 meters away from residential areas and equipped with emergency medical staff and firefighting equipment. Displays in private households, residential areas, and hospitals are strictly banned.

The executive order, signed on December 14, 2024, takes effect immediately and aims to foster a safer holiday season while preventing injuries and ensuring public safety across Cebu City.

