CVIRAA 2024: Cebu City Niños dominates dancesport event 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The host and defending champions, the Cebu City Niños, are making their presence felt in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) after raking in 18 gold medals in the dancesport event on Monday evening, May 6, at the GMall of Cebu.

Cebu City manned by members of the vaunted Dancesport Team Cebu City virtually dominated the dancesport competition after winning 18 of the 24 gold medals at stake.

Although the 18 gold medals weren’t accounted for yet in the official and partial medal tally of the CVIRAA, these were guaranteed to catapult Cebu City to the top of the medal standings anew.

Cebu City only needed three pairs to dominate CVIRAA’s dancesport competition. They are Mitchloni Dinauanao and Dave Sombal, Dave Rayvin Rosaldo and Sheen Nhewby Talara, and Rhys Rhafael Fajardo and Shadelle Niña Hernandez.

Amazingly these pairs won six gold medals each in their campaign.

Dinauanao and Sombal who are both from the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters ruled the secondary division’s single dance samba, cha-cha, rumba, paso doble, and jive.

Meanwhile, Rosaldo and Talara who also represent Guadalupe Elementary School topped the standard, waltz, tango, vieness, foxtrot, and quickstep in the elementary division.

Lastly, Fajardo and Hernandez who are from the Cebu City National Science High School won their gold medals in the standard, quickstep, foxtrot, vieness, tango, and waltz.

These dancesport pairs from Cebu City were coached by Aldrin Ubas and Richard Ilustrisimo.

On the other hand, the rest of the gold medals went to Danao City’s Nash Daniel Placencia and Danieca Mae Ansay. They topped the elementary Latin American, jive, paso doble, rumba, cha-cha, and samba.

