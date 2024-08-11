FACES OF CEBU: Francis Isaiah Diluvio, 21, budding dancesport athlete

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For as long as Francis Isaiah Diluvio could remember, he had always been dancing his way through life – figuratively and quite literally.

Introduced to dancesport at a very young age, Diluvio has graced both local and international dance floors in his more than a decade long career.

This 21-year-old dancesport athlete from Parian, Cebu City is an outgoing, resilient, and committed young individual who has made a name for himself in the world of dancesport.

Dancing: A lifelong passion

In an interview with CDN Digital, Diluvio recalled how he started ballroom dancing.

When he was barely in first grade, his older sister had already started attending dancesport classes. More often than not, his sister would take him and his two older brothers along to those classes so she would be able to watch over them even while she practiced.

While he was there, Diluvio observed as his sister and other senior dancers moved their bodies to the music. Watching them inspired him.

It didn’t take long before he started shadowing their movements, and along with his siblings, they started imitating steps they’ve seen other dancers do.

And in third grade, Diluvio started his formal training.

Little Diluvio’s display of dedication to the sport gave him numerous opportunities from the beginning of his career. Aside from local dancesport events, Diluvio was even given the chance to get on stage with fellow young dancesport athletes in the national television show, Talentadong Pinoy.

In 2018, Diluvio participated in his first international competition – the 14th Khanh Thi Open Dancesport Championships in Vietnam. He and his partner brought home two gold medals, one for Latin and one for Modern Standard.

From there, it’s just been dance event after dance event for Diluvio, reaping gold medals here and there.

Now, Diluvio continues to dance alongside his company, Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC).

His sister, the one who basically introduced Diluvio to dancing, has taken a break from dancesport since she had her first baby and is now residing in the US. One of his older brothers is now based in Australia, still dancing and teaching the sport. His other brother, older than Diluvio by a year, continues to compete in dancesport events as well.

For Diluvio, he believes he will still be in dancesport for years into the future.

“Dancesport is my life, Mao man gud siya ang akong safe space as an athlete unya at the same time pod, as a student. Kay if you are really busy sa academic, and at the same time busy pod ‘ta sa atong work, kay mao na na ang time nga ang sayaw makaparelease sa atong inner emotions.”

(Dancesport is my life. It is my safe space as an athlete and as a student at the same time. Because if you’re really busy with academics, and at the same time busy at work, then that’s the time dancing will help release our inner emotions.)

Earning from his talents

Having mastered his craft, Diluvio started teaching aspiring dancesport athletes last 2022.

In the studio he works in, they charge an hourly rate per head. Sometimes, students in pairs or by group would come for private sessions.

When Diluvio would get to do gigs and perform in events, he disclosed that he’s able to earn an amount of money which could sustain him for a whole month.

As soon as he started earning money from his dancing, he would contribute as much as he could to his family’s daily expenses. He would also help his parents financially whenever they were short on money.

“Gaan sa pamati nga maka earn na kag income para sa imong self, and at the same time kay maka share na pod ka sa imong family. Di na ka makafeel ug, ‘pabigat man ko sa balay uy,’” Diluvio commented with a laugh.

Student-athlete: A balancing act

When he is not in his competition ensemble, Diluvio is a dedicated student of Cebu Normal University.

He is currently taking up a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Specializing in Media and Information Literacy Education and is set to graduate in the year 2025. He is a consistent Dean’s Lister in his three years of college, and has been active in both minor and major school events.

As a student-athlete for more than a decade, Diluvio has long learned how to balance his education and his dancing. But it is never without struggles.

Diluvio expressed that a very hectic schedule would leave him exhausted and drained. Especially during his days of internship – he would have to work in the morning until afternoon and practice his dancing in the evening. Afterwards, he would prepare for the next day’s on-the-job training, rinse and repeat.

This is not much different from normal school days. Sometimes, Diluvio would attend classes at school in the morning, afterwards, he would have to leave immediately to either train or teach dancesport.

Rarely, he would even have to sacrifice a class day for a competition.

When he has no classes, Diluvio would dedicate the whole day to his art. He relayed that he would start cardio training at around 5:00 a.m, then stretching exercises to maintain his flexibility, followed by a whole afternoon of dancing, and another round of cardio or swimming in the evening.

Diluvio said some days just tire him out. But despite all this, Diluvio never felt discouraged.

“Naay time nga ana, ‘kapoya sa adlaw uy’. Pero kailangan ta mu work hard kay naa man say nagsunod nato nga naningkamot pud ug ten times, so kailangan i-maintain nato atoang standard sa sayaw,” he said.

(There’s a time when I go, “this day is so exhausting.” But we have to work hard because somebody following us is doing their best ten times, so we need to maintain our standard of dancing.)

His message to youth like him

“Do not be discouraged if ang inyong gi-love or ang inyong passion wa pa ninyo na reach. Don’t be discouraged, kay part ra na siya sa process,” Diluvio emphasized.

(Do not be discouraged if you haven’t reached what you love or your passion yet. Don’t be discouraged, because it’s all part of the process.)

He said that when you reach what you’re dreaming of, you will see that all the effort, the pain, the time, the tears, and the sweat you spent reaching for that dream will all be worth it.

“Think outside the box if you feel na stuck mo. Mangita ug other way nga ma reach nimo imohang goal. Bahalag ma-redirect ka, but same ra gihapon ang imohang goal ug ang imohang dream.”

(Think outside the box if you feel like you’re stuck. Find another way to reach your goal. Even if you get redirected, as long as your goal and your dream remain the same.)