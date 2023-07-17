CPR : Why we should learn it and how to do it

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Today, July 17, 2023, we celebrate National Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Day.

CPR is a first aid technique in response to someone who is in cardiac arrest, not breathing correctly, or if their heart has stopped beating.

A lifesaving procedure

According to American Heart Association (AHA), CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure that can double or triple the chances of survival after a cardiac arrest.

It is important to keep or partially keep the blood flow active because this will extend the possibility of a successful resuscitation or survival once trained medical staff arrives on the scene.

Everyone, including children from sixth graders, can perform this lifesaving procedure.

Training to save lives

In a recent study, the majority of sixth graders could perform CPR in the correct location and at the correct compression rate, making this a possible group to train to save lives.

According to AHA, the overall survival rate for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is around 10 percent.

However, survival rates can be improved if bystander CPR is started immediately during a cardiac arrest.

Here’s what you need to do upon performing CPR according to American Red Cross:

What to do before giving it

Before giving CPR

• Check the scene by making sure the setting is safe.

• Check the person by tapping him on the shoulder and by shouting “Are you alright?’ to make sure the person needs help.

• Call 911 (or local medical emergency responders) for assistance or let someone call them.

• Open the airway by laying the person on his back and tilting the head back slightly to lift the chin.

• Check for breathing by listening carefully for no more than 10 seconds, if there is no breathing, begin CPR.

How to do it

Red Cross CPR Steps

• Begin 30 chest compressions by positioning your hands one on top of the other in the middle of the chest, then push hard and fast.

• Deliver 2 rescue breaths by tilting the person’s head slightly, chin lifted, then pinch the nose shut, place your mouth over the person’s mouth to make a seal, and blow to make the chest rise.

• Continue CPR steps until the person recovers or 911 or local medical emergency responders arrive.

National CPR Day is held every 17th of July, following the Republic Act No. 10871, also known as the “Samboy Lim Law” which was created in honor of Samboy Lim who tragically suffered a cardiac arrest during warm-up sessions before a game. | Angeline Bregondo / CTU Intern

