China health scare: DOH warns vs sharing unverified information

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday that it is “actively verifying” information about an alleged China health scare circulating online.

This statement followed social media posts on an alleged human metapneumovirus (hMPV) outbreak in China.

“There is no confirmation from either the cited country or the World Health Organization (WHO),” the DOH said in an advisory.

“Reliable sources currently do not support social media posts about an alleged international health concern,” it added.

The DOH clarified that the Philippines actively participates in the WHO member states network, which observes the International Health Regulations (IHR).

“This [IHR] established system is what gives reliable updates about international health concerns,” the DOH said.

The DOH likewise assured the public that it is “actively verifying all information” through its disease surveillance systems regarding the alleged China health scare .

“Please do not share questionable websites or online sources. Let us not spread misinformation and confusion,” it added.

