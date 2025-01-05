Lofranco, Refugio lock horns for WBA Asia title in Sultan Kudarat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rising prospect Arnel Lofranco will test his mettle against battle-hardened journeyman Jonathan Refugio on February 15 at the Senator Ninoy Aquino Gymnasium in Kulaman, Sultan Kudarat.

At stake will be the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia minimumweight title which is part of the fight card put up by the Ring Master Boxing Promotions and Knuckleheads Boxing of Sean Gibbons that will pit two-time world title challenger Vincent “Asero” Astrolabio.

Lofranco is one of the banner boxers from Ring Master Boxing Promotions’ stable. He has a decent record of seven wins, four knockouts, and one defeat. He is currently on an impressive three-fight winning streak all earned in 2024.

ALSO READ:

Kumong Bol-Anon 18: Gentallan set to face Sasan in main event

Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as hits don’t match hype

Japanese champ Nakatani knocks out Astrolabio in first round

The 21-year-old Lofranco of Davao City is the current Philippine Mindanao Professional Boxing Federation minimumweight champion.

Contrastingly, Refugio, once rated in the world rankings has been struggling in his recent fights. The veteran who has a 22-11-6 (win-loss-draw) record with eight knockouts is on a three-fight losing skid.

His losses came since 2022 included a defeat against Cebuano AJ Paciones held in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam in 2022. He only fought once in 2024, but lost to Joey Canoy in Polomolok, South Cotabato via a fifth round stoppage.

Besides Refugio and Lofranco’s WBA regional title showdown, Kenneth Rapista and Ramel Antaran will also battle in the undercard.

On the other hand, Astrolabio will make a comeback fight, facing Thai fighter Prasitsak Phaprom in a 10-round, non-title fight.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP