Kumong Bol-Anon 18: Gentallan set to face Sasan in main event

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines – Shane “Sugar Shane” Gentallan, a rising prospect from the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, will headline Kumong Bol-Anon 18 against fellow Boholano Roldan Sasan.

The fight is scheduled for November 30 at the Booy Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City and will feature a 10-round clash for the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimumweight title.

The event is promoted by PMI Boxing Promotions, under the leadership of lawyer Floriezyl Echavez Podot.

READ MORE:

Boxing: Saludar, Flores clear weigh-in for WBA title bout in Dubai

Jake Paul-Mike Tyson: Highest-grossing combat event in Texas at $18.1M

Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as hits don’t match hype

3-fight win streak

Gentallan, 26, would enter the bout riding a three-fight winning streak since last year.

A former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Youth Minimumweight champion, he aims to add the PBF national title to his resume and improve his professional record of 10 wins (5 KOs) with only one loss.

Standing in his way is 25-year-old Roldan Sasan, who brings an 8-5-1 record with 3 knockouts. Although Sasan is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Arnel Lofranco in July, he remains a dangerous contender.

Notably, Sasan previously faced world title challenger Jake Amparo, also from PMI Bohol Boxing Stable in 2022, losing by unanimous decision in their WBF Asia Pacific minimumweight title bout.

‘Pinoy Ali’

Another highlight of the evening will be the return of Angilou “The Pinoy Ali” Dalogdog (9-0, 3 KOs), an undefeated standout from PMI.

Dalogdog, fresh off a dominant 2023 campaign capped by a WBF Asia Pacific Flyweight title victory over Longyi Hu of China, will battle the seasoned Francis “Amazing Boy” Diaz (8-8-1, 1 KO) of Cagayan de Oro in a 10-round light flyweight contest.

Diaz, however, has been on a difficult stretch, losing his last seven fights since 2019, including four defeats in 2023. He would enter this bout hungry for redemption in what would be his first outing of 2024.

In another undercard matchup, unbeaten prospect Richard Laspona (6-0, 4 KOs) faces seasoned veteran Vergilio “Maton” Silvano (21-17-2, 12 KOs) in an eight-round encounter. Silvano, a former world title challenger, brings experience to the ring, testing the mettle of the young Laspona.

Meanwhile, Camiguin’s Datu Adam (1-0, 1 KO) will square off against Boholano journeyman Anthony Galigao (10-23, 5 KOs) in a four-round clash.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP