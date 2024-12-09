What to expect for Sinulog 2025: Original venue, bigger crowds, 30+ contingents

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sinulog, touted as one of the grandest and largest festivals in the Philippines, is only a few weeks away.

So far, here are a few things spectators and festival goers might want to keep an eye out.

Feast day: January 19

The Sinulog, which draws millions of crowds annually, is the secular equivalent of the Feast of the Snr. Sto. Niño de Cebu celebrated every third Sunday of January.

For 2025, it will fall on January 19.

Return to original venue

For the Sinulog Festival this 2025, organizers decided to have the celebration back to its original venue – the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC).

This means that the Grand Parade’s routes will likely return in downtown and uptown Cebu City and the Ritual Showdown at the CCSC grandstand.

It can be recalled that since 2022, the Sinulog had been held at the South Road Properties (SRP), a decision that had been widely met with criticism and controversy.

Over 30 contingents likely to join

According to Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director Jojo Labella, more than 30 contingents have expressed interest in competing for the festival next year, including out-of-town contingents. The final list of contestants has yet to be revealed publicly.

President Marcos invited

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia earlier announced that they have extended an invitation to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to join as one of the special guests for the Sinulog Festival this January 19.

At least 3 million expected to witness

Organizers of the Sinulog 2025 wanted next year’s festival to be the ‘grandest’ as well as ‘better-planned and stricter’ in terms of security and preparations.

Garcia said they expected at least 3 million people to flock to Cebu City beginning January to join the festivities. — with reports from Niña Mae Oliverio, Pia Piquero, Emmariel Ares

/clorenciana

READ MORE

Sinulog 2025: SFI targets to have 35 contingents for Sinulog 2025

Cebu City Mayor Garcia invites President Marcos to Sinulog 2025

Sinulog 2025 on track for record turnout with 17 contingents confirmed as of October

Garcia restores original Sinulog theme for 2025, drops Rama’s plan

Sinulog reaches fever pitch

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP