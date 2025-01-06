Comelec starts printing of ballots for May 2025 polls
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday began the printing of ballots for the upcoming midterm polls.
The process began at the National Printing Office in Quezon City.
Previously, Comelec chairman George Erwin Garcia said up to 71 million of ballots are expected to be printed.
There are about 68 million registered voters nationwide, according to the poll body.
Only 66 senatorial aspirants from the initial 183 Certificates of Candidacy filers made it to the list.
The final list of party-list groups is down to 155 after Wage Hike party-list withdrew its bid for seats in the House of Representatives.
