Setting up of Comelec checkpoints to begin on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The checkpoints designated by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will begin to be set up on January 11 (Saturday) and will last until June 12.

Comelec chairman George Erwin Garcia on Monday said the checkpoints, to be manned by police and military personnel, will ensure the implementation of the election gun ban nationwide.

“Actually ang election period January 11 ang start, hanggang June 12. Ibig sabihin, ganoon din kahaba ang checkpoint,” Garcia said in a press conference in Makati City when asked about the duration of the checkpoint’s effectivity.

(Actually the election period begins January 11 until June 12, which means that is also the duration of the checkpoint.)

Only visual search is allowed at the checkpoint and motorists are not required to open their glove compartments, trunks and bags.

Persons who will violate the gun ban will be arrested by authorities.

Garcia also said the Comelec started accepting applications for gun ban exemptions in December last year.

Regular officers, members and agents of the some agencies will be allowed to carry firearms during the election period.

