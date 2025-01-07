Taal Volcano: Minor eruption releases 4,400 tons of sulfur dioxide

MANILA, Philippines — Some 4,409 tons of sulfur dioxide has been released by Taal Volcano in Batangas. According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, this followed a minor phreatomagmatic eruption on Monday evening.

The volcano’s increased sulfur dioxide emissions from Sunday, January 5, until hours before its minor eruption at 7:34 p.m. on January 6 that brought about a weak 600-meter plume that drifted southwest and triggered a volcanic tremor that lasted three minutes, said the Phivolcs data.

READ MORE:

Taal Volcano update: 26 earthquakes logged in past 24 hours

Increased seismic activity recorded at Taal Volcano

EXPLAINER: Haze in Cebu City; How and why it happened?

The volcano discharged 3,035 tons of sulfur dioxide on Sunday and 4,616 tons of sulfur dioxide earlier on Monday.

In its latest 24-hour monitoring, Phivolcs also said that Taal posted seven volcanic earthquakes, including five volcanic tremors lasting four to 15 minutes.

Phivolcs likewise noted one weak volcanic tremor that began on January 4 and continued until January 6.

In a previous advisory, Phivolcs confirmed that a minor phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at Taal Volcano Island’s main crater at 7:34 p.m. on Monday.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, indicating low-level unrest, according to Phivolcs.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP