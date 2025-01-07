NegOr electrocution: 2 men killed while removing Christmas lights

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An attempt to remove the lights of a big Christmas tree in front of a town hall in Negros Oriental went tragic after two individuals lost their lives on Monday, January 6.

The NegOr electrocution also injured three others.

One of the fatalities was identified as Elnie Kadusale Endencio, 41, who is a barangay councilor of Brgy. Arebasore.

The second victim was Jonel Navarro Tenebroso, 31, a lift operator and personnel of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Meanwhile, the injured victims of the NegOr electrocution were: Jay Ar Norbe, 33, also a councilor at Brgy. Arebasore; Realyn Billares, 19, SK Chairwoman of Barangay Banban; and Kimjun Balibad Padasay, a secretary.

With the yuletide holidays now over, the victims worked together to take down the lights installed on a big Christmas tree in front of the town hall in Brgy. Poblacion, Mabinay town at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police Lieutenant Stephen Polinar, information officer of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NPPO), disclosed that the NegOr electrocution victims were tasked to remove the lights and the belen after the conclusion of their Belen contest, an event for the Lingganay Festival.

While the victims were carrying out their task using a man lift truck, it reportedly started raining and they accidentally hit a live wire with the equipment.

A surge of electricity passed through the lift and all of the victims were electrocuted.

The impact caused the demise of both Endencio and Tenebroso while, the other victims were severely injured and were rushed to the nearest hospital.

As of this writing, the three victims of the NegOr electrocution are reportedly in a stable condition.

