Death threats vs solon bared, condemned amid VP impeachment issue

MANILA, Philippines — Death threats and harassment in the form of text messages and phone calls had been received by ACT Teachers Representative France Castro. This was revealed by Castro after the the Makabayan’s bloc’s plan to meet with groups who filed impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Castro said that these threats would not deter them from pursuing the truth and that she condemned these threats.

“These cowardly acts of intimidation will not deter us from pursuing accountability. In the past, I chose to ignore similar threats, but now is the time to hold these perpetrators accountable for their actions against those who stand for truth and accountability,” the lawmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

One of the threats Castro received was from an unknown number. The text bore curse words, warning the lawmaker from visiting Davao City.

The lawmaker said she likewise received harassment calls from two more unknown numbers.

She claimed that the threats intensified following her call for a meeting with endorsers of impeachment complaints against Vice President Duterte.

“Hindi ako magpapasindak sa mga pagbabanta at harassment na ito. Lalo lang nilang pinapatunayan na tama ang ating ginagawa sa pagpapanagot sa lumustay sa pera ng bayan,” Castro emphasized.

(These threats and harassment will not intimidate me. They are only proving that we are on the right path in holding accountable those who have squandered public funds.For his part, former ACT Teachers party-list Representative Antonio Tinio called on the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the threats against Castro.

Tinio also called on members of the lower chamber to condemn these attacks.

In a Viber message, Castro’s office said they had already reported the threats against her to the House of Representatives Office of the Secretary General and the NBI.

