Kanlaon restive: ‘Plan Exodus’ readied by OCD
OCD 7 (Central Visayas) Director Joel Erestain said discussions had been ongoing with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development since September last year.
READ MORE:
Canlaon City gov’t prepares ‘Plan Exodus’ as Mt. Kanlaon activity escalates
Kanlaon Volcano update: 7 ash emissions, 23 volcanic quakes in 24 hours
Ashfall after Kanlaon’s eruption affects 26 areas
“One of the challenges is to look for a land where we can evacuate our countrymen,” he said.
Erestain also emphasized the critical nature of preparing for a potential doomsday scenario.
“It is inevitable that Canlaon will be buried. And we have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario. Good thing the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) has lands where we could temporarily relocate,” he added.
The OCD is also strategizing for the systematic transport of residents should Alert Level 4 be raised, indicating that a hazardous eruption is imminent.
“What we’re looking at as our way out of Canlaon City is the road going to Vallehermoso, a nearby town. There’s a path going to La Castellana but if you go that route, you are still inside. So that’s not possible. I think there’s also a route toward San Carlos but that’s not also applicable. Then there’s another one leading to Benedicto. We’ve practically checked everything,” Erestain said. (PNA)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.