Kanlaon restive: ‘Plan Exodus’ readied by OCD

– The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Tuesday it is drawing up “Plan Exodus” on the evacuation of Canlaon City residents should Mt. Kanlaon’s restiveness lead to a hazardous eruption.

OCD 7 (Central Visayas) Director Joel Erestain said discussions had been ongoing with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development since September last year.

READ MORE:

Canlaon City gov’t prepares ‘Plan Exodus’ as Mt. Kanlaon activity escalates

“One of the challenges is to look for a land where we can evacuate our countrymen,” he said.

Erestain also emphasized the critical nature of preparing for a potential doomsday scenario.

“It is inevitable that Canlaon will be buried. And we have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario. Good thing the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) has lands where we could temporarily relocate,” he added.

The OCD is also strategizing for the systematic transport of residents should Alert Level 4 be raised, indicating that a hazardous eruption is imminent.

“What we’re looking at as our way out of Canlaon City is the road going to Vallehermoso, a nearby town. There’s a path going to La Castellana but if you go that route, you are still inside. So that’s not possible. I think there’s also a route toward San Carlos but that’s not also applicable. Then there’s another one leading to Benedicto. We’ve practically checked everything,” Erestain said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP