SUGBU unveils plans for Cebu bowling community in 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU), one of Cebu’s premier bowling groups, is gearing up to expand its reach and activities in 2025, promising a dynamic year for the local bowling community.

SUGBU President Edgar Alqueza shared with CDN Digital their vision for a more vibrant and inclusive bowling program, bolstered by the strong support with the United States-based Bowler X and Bacolod’s Sugarbowl Tenpin Bowling Association (STAI).

“Cebuanos will experience a more vibrant SUGBU with the entry of Bowler X, who has been very supportive of SUGBU and STAI of Bacolod, especially in developing youth and elite bowlers,” said Alqueza.

Last Sunday, during the “Bowler of the Year” tournament, Bowler X’s Mark and Flor Hodkinson handed over ₱48,000 in raffle draw proceeds to SUGBU, earmarked for future projects.

Bowler X, a staunch supporter of SUGBU, continues to play a pivotal role in promoting the sport in Cebu.

Among the highlights for 2025 is the SUGBU Open, scheduled for July 1-6, with Bowler X serving as a major sponsor.

Additionally, SUGBU will debut former national player Jomar Jumapao, who will represent the SUGBU-Bowler X team in European tournaments.

SUGBU remains committed to nurturing young talent through month-long free bowling clinics for aspiring keglers aged 7 to 18 at their home lanes in SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Alqueza also noted the group’s dedication to hosting regular tournaments, including monthly competitions, quarterly events, and annual tilts.

To encourage wider participation, SUGBU plans to introduce a Division C for beginners with a 149-pinfall average and below. More experienced bowlers will be categorized in Division A and B categories.

“We are also planning a quarterly three-day team event and are finalizing arrangements with potential sponsors,” Alqueza revealed.

Furthermore, SUGBU aims to participate in the upcoming Philippine Inter-City Challenge, which is currently being drafted.

SUGBU recently concluded its 2024 calendar with the “Bowler of the Year” tournament, where Roy Esolana emerged as champion. With its upcoming initiatives, Alqueza is confident that 2025 will be a year of growth and excitement for Cebu’s bowling community.

“It will be a more colorful 2025,” Alqueza concluded. / mme

