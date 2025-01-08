Sinulog guests told: Do not book ‘illegal’ accommodations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Officials here urged visitors who want to join the Sinulog festivities to book their stays in accredited accommodations and establishments only.

The Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7) made this reminder following reports of residential condominiums being illegally rented out to tourists in time for the Sinulog season.

“We encourage our travelers to make sure to engage in our accredited facilities,” said Judy Gabato, DOT-7 director, during the Kapihan sa Philippine Information Agency (PIA) on Wednesday, January 8.

This also applies to tour operators and transportation, she added.

According to Gabato, only establishments licensed to operate as accommodations are allowed to accept bookings.

She also said those permitted to operate as such could not only provide peace of mind and safety but also quality ‘Filipino brand of service’.

“Mao na among ginashare always but in case – just in case – naay complaint (about the accredited establishment), we can always assist you,” said Gabato.

(That is what we are sharing always but in case – just in case – there is a complant (about the accredited establishment), we can always assist you.)

The month-long celebration for the Sinulog Festival 2025 will kick off this Friday, January 10 and will culminate this January 19.

This year, the festival will return to its original venue at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

More than 3 million people are expected to visit Cebu City for the festivities.

These figures, however, can increase as organizers projected more attendees to witness the ‘largest and grandest festival’ in the country.

