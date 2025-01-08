Sinulog 2025: Devotee City to open on January 17

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Devotee City for this year’s Fiesta Señor and Sinulog festivities will soon be accepting out-of-town registrants who wish to join the celebrations in Cebu City,

This was after Cebu City Councilor Pancrasio Esparis, chairman of the committee for the Devotee City, confirmed to CDN Digital that the city will officially open on January 17, Friday, but there will be a pre-registration around 6 p.m. of January 16.

At least 30 container vans will be installed on Tuesday, January 14, by the Cokaliong Shipping Lines, the event’s sponsor.

The location is still the same as last year which is in front of the Cebu Central Post Office along Pigafetta Road, Cebu City, within Plaza Independencia and beside the famous Fort San Pedro.

Esparis assured devotees staying at the Devotee City that there will also be portalets to be installed for the occupants and other necessities. The water will be provided by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

It is still on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis. The registrants are required to present bus tickets or shipping line tickets, serving as proof of their travel from outside Cebu City to partake in the festivity.

They are targeting to accommodate more or less 500 pilgrims.

Te Devotee City aims to foster devotees from outside Cebu and from other parts of the province who will be attending the Fiesta Señor .

Last year, over 600 registrants were recorded to have occupied the facility.

The Fiesta Señor and Sinulog are two of the most attended events in Cebu owing to the miraculous image of te Holy Child.

