AIA Cebu Marathon 2025: 3,127 runners gear up for 42K challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 3,127 runners are set to take on the grueling 42-kilometer full marathon during the AIA Cebu Marathon 2025, happening this Sunday, January 12, at the SM Seaside City Cebu grounds.

In total, 12,275 runners will hit the streets for one of Cebu’s premier sporting events. Over a quarter of them will face the ultimate test of endurance in the 42K race.

According to John Pages, one of the event organizers, 3,127 participants will tackle the full marathon. Meanwhile, 6,165 runners will compete in the 25-kilometer distance, 2,090 will join the 12-kilometer race, and 893 runners will participate in the 6-kilometer category.

This year’s turnout marks a significant increase from last year’s 8,800 runners, underscoring the event’s growing popularity.

READ: Cebu Marathon 2025: Whopping 12,275 runners sign up

The marathon festivities kick off tomorrow, Thursday, January 9, with the official opening of the Cebu Marathon Expo at SM Seaside City Cebu’s Mountain Wing. The expo, which also serves as the venue for race kit claiming, will open at 10:00 AM and run until January 11, the eve of race day.

Adding to the excitement, the event’s official launch will take place at 10:30 AM on the same day. The ceremony will be graced by Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros.

The AIA Cebu Marathon remains one of the most anticipated events in Cebu, forming a significant part of the month-long Sinulog Festival celebrations. Participants in the full marathon will also have the rare opportunity to run across the iconic Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), the third bridge connecting Cebu mainland to Mactan Island. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP