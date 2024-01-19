Devotee City 2024 has over 600 registrants

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hundreds of devotees from different provinces have registered in the Devotee City during its opening on Friday, Jan. 19

This year’s Devotee City is located in front of the Cebu Central Post Office along Pigafetta Road, Cebu City, within Plaza Independencia and beside the famous Fort San Pedro.

A blessing of the 30 container vans was held before the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at around 11 a.m.

Present during the opening were Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and his wife, Malou, Councilor Pancrasio Esparis, Councilor Joel Garganera, and Chester Cokaliong, the owner of the shipping company that sponsored the container vans.

In his message, Rama told the devotees that he knew that they visited Cebu City to implore Señor Santo Niño to grant their prayers.

As of 4:45 p.m. on Friday, there were 685 people who registered in the Devotee City according to the registration committee and as confirmed by Esparis, chairman of the committee for Devotee City.

Registration for the program was provided free of charge and the registrants were only required to present bus tickets or shipping line tickets, serving as proof of their travel from outside Cebu City to avail of spots in the Devotee City.

Esparis said that a ‘no ID, no entry’ policy is one of their house rules.

The accommodation was also on a ‘first come, first serve basis’ according to Esparis because they could not accommodate all out-of-town devotees.

Meanwhile, Francisca Gacang, a resident of Pinamungajan in southern Cebu, shared with CDN Digital that she always makes it a point to visit Devotee City for her Señor Sto. Niño devotion.

“Ang amo pag ari diri maninda og kandila unya inag human og paninda kay managkot mi og kandila…” she said

In addition to her religious practices, she also sells candles at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, specifically during Fiesta Señor.

She mentioned that the proceeds from selling candles in the church contribute to their fare for the journey back home.

According to Gacang, this tradition has been passed down through generations, from her grandmother to her mother, and now to her.

Gacang further stated that she faithfully prays to Señor Sto. Niño every year for “Maayong panglawas unya maayong panglawas og mahurot ang kandila ‘nya sa among pamilya, sa among panimalay. Dako kaayo mi’g pasalamat ni Señor Sto. Niño gyud…”

With a fine weather during Friday’s opening, Esparis, thanked all the departments in Cebu City for the successful preparation of the Devotee City and the Sinulog in general.

“In spite of all obstacles, pero padayon [gihapon] pinaagi sa atong Balaang Bata, Señor Santo Niño, nagmalampuson ang kalihukan sa atong Sinulog ug ingon man sa atong Devotee City,” Esparis said.

The Devotee City will be available to accommodate pilgrims from January 19 to 21, facilitating their stay in the city until the day of the feast.

