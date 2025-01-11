Mandaue City Hospital’s status upgraded to Level 1

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Hospital (MCH) has officially been upgraded to Level 1 status from its previous infirmary level, a significant milestone recognized by the Department of Health (DOH).

This upgrade was formalized when DOH 7 Director Jaime Bernadas signed the certification granting the hospital a license to operate as a Level 1 facility on January 1, 2025.

In a recent interview on January 10, 2025, MCH Administrator Ligayan Lakambini Dargantes highlighted that this upgrade expands the hospital’s capabilities, enabling it to accommodate more patients and perform complex procedures such as cesarean sections and other major surgeries.

“Si infirmary mura siya og maguwang lang sa barangay health centers. Now, from being that level nahimo na ta og level 1 hospital, we can cater complicated cases,” said Dargantes.

The reopening of the hospital’s operating room and delivery room complex is pivotal in enhancing its capacity to provide comprehensive surgical and maternal care.

In addition to advanced surgical services, MCH has also resumed care for conditions such as dengue, stroke, and uncontrolled diabetes, as well as offering maternity care, X-rays, laboratory tests, a blood station, and a pharmacy.

The hospital was previously a Level 2 facility but was downgraded to an infirmary in 2019 due to extensive renovations, which posed significant operational challenges.

This downgrade not only limited the hospital’s capabilities but also hindered its ability to claim reimbursements from PhilHealth, resulting in financial strains for the city. Dargantes noted that even with infirmary status, the hospital continued to admit patients needing Level 1 care, but could only claim reimbursements at infirmary rates.

“Ang aim sa city hospital is to look into the needs of the community and provide it,” said Dragantes.

Karla Victoria Cortes, the city’s public information officer, remarked that this upgrade positions MCH to better meet the healthcare needs of the community.

Cortes added that the transition back to Level 1 status represents a significant advancement for MCH, ensuring residents have improved access to essential medical care.

Currently, the hospital operates with a bed capacity of 25, with plans to expand to approximately 40 beds, depending on the availability of nursing staff.

At present, the city hospital is staffed by 13 doctors and 40 nurses. The nursing staff is undergoing refresher training to ensure they are fully prepared to meet the demands of a Level 1 facility.

Dargantes shared the hospital’s long-term vision to achieve Level 2 status, which would include an Intensive Care Unit and a 300-bed capacity within the next decade. This goal will require the construction of a new building.

In the meantime, Dargantes said the city is planning to establish both a rehabilitation center and a dialysis center at the hospital. /clorenciana

