Mandaue City Hospital unveils new operating and delivery rooms

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandauehanons can expect improved quality service from the Mandaue City Hospital as it opened its new delivery and operating rooms on Friday, October 18.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Operating Room and Delivery Room Complex was led by Mayor Glenn Bercede and Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz.

“Kini nga bag-ong pasilidad dili lang para sa karun, sa mga Mandauehanon, kun di para sa umaabot nga henerasyon. Atoang tinguha nga mahatagan og kalidad nga serbisyo medikal, walay laing tumong kundi ang paghatag og maayo’ng kaugmaon para sa tanan,” said Bercede.

Mandaue City Hospital Administrator Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes said that with the new rooms, the city hospital can now cater to more patients and perform minor surgeries such as incision of cysts and circumcision, among others.

“Even if wala pa ta nahatagan og level 1 sa Department of Health, with this one, specifically the delivery room, sayun nalang. Pwede nata nga makapaanak, unlike before nga muadto pa sila sa Eversley (hospital). So karun, pwede nata maka-accommodate. At the same time, karun pwede nata moadmit og ubay-ubay nga pasyente,” said Dargantes.

The renovation was funded by the city government, amounting to over P12 million. Dargantes said that the renovation was planned before the pandemic in 2019 and was pushed through despite the pandemic and Typhoon Odette in 2021.

“This single theater and delivery unit is the missing puzzle to finally complete the Health Care Provider Network (HCPN). We are positive that this unit will be a game changer. As we upgrade to level 1, health care services will be expanded and given at the right time. We can now also move forward toward becoming a financially stable hospital,” said Dargantes.

The Mandaue City Government and DOH launched the Health Care Provider Network (HCPN) in August, making Mandaue the first highly urbanized city in Central Visayas to integrate the HCPN.

HCPN refers to a group of primary to tertiary care providers, whether public or private, offering people-centered and comprehensive care in an integrated and coordinated manner, improving the navigation and referral system for patients. It aims to strengthen the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act to ensure that Filipinos have immediate access to comprehensive health services, including medical, dental, mental, and emergency care.

Despite the city hospital being at an infirmary level, its revenue increased to P19 million as of Oct. 17, 76.9 percent of which comes from the paying population. This adds to the hospital fund of P70 million, said Dargantes.

Dargantes also mentioned that by ordinance, the city hospital is an economic enterprise, but they have applied for assistance so that indigent Mandauehanons no longer need to pay through programs such as PhilHealth and the Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients.

The city hospital is currently applying to the Department of Health to become a level 1 facility and eventually upgrade to level 2.

A level 1 hospital can cater to patients who need minor care and supervision and does not require an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while a level 2 hospital is equipped with an ICU for critically ill patients and specialist doctors for gynecology and pediatric services.

Dargantes explained that the city hospital was previously a level 2 hospital but was downgraded during the renovation, which aimed for bigger rooms. Construction was delayed because of the pandemic and Typhoon Odette.

Dargantes said that from 25 beds, they plan to increase the bed capacity to 200. The hospital currently has 130 personnel, 15 of whom are doctors.

The event was also attended by dismissed Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes as a special guest.

“Para nako, this is a reflection of our collective commitment to uplift each other and to make sure that when the most vulnerable among us nanginahanglan og tabang, adunay tabang nga ikahatag with compassion and dignity,” said Cortes.

Cortes also thanked the staff of the city hospital.

The ribbon-cutting was also attended by provincial board member Glenn Soco, Committee on Health Chairperson Councilor Cynthia Cinco-Remedio, former city treasurer Atty. Regal Oliva, and other officials.

