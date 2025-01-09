What’s in store for Sinulog 2025?

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Are you ready to partake in this year’s Sinulog celebration in Cebu City?

For sure, you’ve missed having the grand festival celebrated at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). Here are some things to look forward to this year:

For the first time in Sinulog history, a brass band or marching band competition is included in the Sinulog Foundation Inc.’s calendar of events.

It will take place on Sunday, January 12, at the CCSC, with a street parade starting at 2 p.m. along Imus Street, Cebu City.

Aside from the Brass Band Competition, Sinulog 2025 will also mark the debut of Barangay Mabolo’s rebranded group, “Lambo Mabolo,” after years of being represented by the award-winning Tribu Mabolokon.

Tribu Mabolokon began as a school-based contingent in the Sinulog sa Kabataan from 2007 to 2014 before transitioning to a barangay-based group from 2016 to 2018. It has consistently delivered competitive performances, securing 5th place in both the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan and the Best in Musicality award last year.

Read more of it here.

Over three million people are expected to join the festivities. To accommodate the sea of crowds in downtown and uptown Cebu City, bleachers will be installed along the street parade route.

SFI Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella announced that 600 bleachers, each with a 24-person capacity, will be set up.

As the venue returns to the CCSC, expect Osmeña Boulevard, P. del Rosario Street, N. Bacalso Avenue, Imus Street, Mango Avenue, and Fuente Circle to once again be filled with contingents and spectators.

If you plan to watch the ritual showdown on January 19, make sure to equip yourself with food, water, and, of course, power banks so you won’t miss out on the performances of over 40 contingents.

The contingents include participants from out-of-town (outside Cebu), Cebu City, and Cebu Province. Additionally, there will be special performances by three guest contingents, including the Masskara Festival of Bacolod City.

Street parties “in any area within Cebu City from January 18 to January 19” are banned in accordance with Executive Order No. 1, Series of 2025, issued by Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

This means that the sale, distribution, and consumption of intoxicating beverages are prohibited along the processional route between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on January 18 (for the Solemn Foot Procession). The same prohibition applies within a 300-meter radius of the Sinulog parade route between 12:01 a.m. and 10 p.m. on January 19.

The Executive Order aims to ensure public safety and security while keeping public roads clear of disruptions that could hinder emergency responses, rescue operations, or the delivery of government services.

Mark your calendars now so you won’t miss out on the activities, especially on the grand day. Pit Senyor, Ka-Siloy! | with a report from Pia Piquero

