Kanlaon: LGUs told letting evacuees return home a risky decision

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) is appealing to local officials of Bago and La Castellana, Negros Occidental to reassess their decision to allow over 4,000 evacuees to return home near Mt. Kanlaon, as the volcano shows increasing signs of eruption.

OCD Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno warned that the situation remained too risky.

“We must take anticipatory actions to prepare for the worst-case scenario of a more violent eruption. Achieving zero casualties is our utmost priority,” Nepomuceno said in a statement Sunday.

READ:

Canlaon City gov’t prepares ‘Plan Exodus’ as Mt. Kanlaon activity escalates

Phivolcs: Kanlaon showing signs of another eruption

Agriculture sector losses from Mt Kanlaon blast reach P32.34 million

The urgent appeal came amid warnings from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) that the volcano could reach Alert Level 4, from the current Level 3, expanding the danger zone from six to 10 kilometers.

According to OCD, data from the Upper Pantao Observation Station showed troubling signs of volcanic inflation and a sharp drop in sulfur dioxide emissions, signaling growing internal pressure and the risk of a catastrophic eruption.

Nepomuceno emphasized that if an eruption occurs, no resident in the danger zone can escape pyroclastic flows traveling at speeds of 30 to 600 kilometers per hour.

He warned that rescue teams may not be able to penetrate danger zones if an eruption takes place.

He also appealed to residents, including those just outside the danger zone, to “take the situation seriously and evacuate immediately.”

“We want no casualties in the event of an eruption,” Nepomuceno said. (With Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP