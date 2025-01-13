cdn mobile

Kanlaon: LGUs told letting evacuees return home a risky decision

By: Darryl John Esguerra - Philippine News Agency January 13,2025 - 12:40 PM

STILL TOO RISKY. The explosive eruption of Mt. Kanlaon on Dec. 9, 2024. The Office of Civil Defense on Sunday (Jan. 12, 2025) appealed to the local officials in Bago and La Castellana, Negros Occidental to reassess their decision to allow over 4,000 evacuees to return home as Mt. Kanlaon shows increasing signs of eruption. (Photo courtesy of Viscom-PIO)

STILL TOO RISKY. The explosive eruption of Mt. Kanlaon on Dec. 9, 2024. The Office of Civil Defense on Sunday (Jan. 12, 2025) appealed to the local officials in Bago and La Castellana, Negros Occidental to reassess their decision to allow over 4,000 evacuees to return home as Mt. Kanlaon shows increasing signs of eruption. (Photo courtesy of Viscom-PIO)

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) is appealing to local officials of Bago and La Castellana, Negros Occidental to reassess their decision to allow over 4,000 evacuees to return home near Mt. Kanlaon, as the volcano shows increasing signs of eruption.

OCD Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno warned that the situation remained too risky.

“We must take anticipatory actions to prepare for the worst-case scenario of a more violent eruption. Achieving zero casualties is our utmost priority,” Nepomuceno said in a statement Sunday.

READ:

Canlaon City gov’t prepares ‘Plan Exodus’ as Mt. Kanlaon activity escalates

Phivolcs: Kanlaon showing signs of another eruption

Agriculture sector losses from Mt Kanlaon blast reach P32.34 million

The urgent appeal came amid warnings from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) that the volcano could reach Alert Level 4, from the current Level 3, expanding the danger zone from six to 10 kilometers.

According to OCD, data from the Upper Pantao Observation Station showed troubling signs of volcanic inflation and a sharp drop in sulfur dioxide emissions, signaling growing internal pressure and the risk of a catastrophic eruption.

Nepomuceno emphasized that if an eruption occurs, no resident in the danger zone can escape pyroclastic flows traveling at speeds of 30 to 600 kilometers per hour.

He warned that rescue teams may not be able to penetrate danger zones if an eruption takes place.

He also appealed to residents, including those just outside the danger zone, to “take the situation seriously and evacuate immediately.”

“We want no casualties in the event of an eruption,” Nepomuceno said. (With Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Kanlaon, OCD
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.