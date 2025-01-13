INC rally crowd estimate in Quirino Grandstand: 1.5 million

MANILA, Philippines — The estimate of the crowd at the Peace rally of the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) has reached 1.5 million as of 10 a.m. on Monday.

That is according to the Philippine National Police.

The situation remained peaceful at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila as the attendees’ tally still grows, according to the PNP in a report.

“As of 10 a.m. meron po tayong na-estimate na more or less 1.5 million na mga kababayan natin at patuloy pa itong nataas,” said Manila Police District Deputy Director for Operations Emil Tumibay in a chance interview.

(As of 10 a.m., we already have an estimate of more or less 1.5 million people and their number is expected to further increase.)

Meanwhile, no untoward incidents have been recorded by the authorities.

“Sa ngayon ay maayos na maayos pa po ang lahat ng dami dito at ang security,” said Tumibay.

(So far the situation is very, very orderly in terms of the multitude of people and the security.)*

On the other hand, the Manila Public Information Office (PIO) said members of the religious organization INC already “filled the streets of Ermita.”

They are off to the Quirino Grandstand to show solidarity for the “National Rally for Peace” to be held by INC in the afternoon.

“Motorists are highly advised to take alternate routes to avoid the heavy traffic flow,” said Manila PIO.

To ensure public safety, the PNP said it deployed 5,500 personnel in the area.

It was announced previously that the following roads will be closed on Monday for the INC rally:

Katigbak Drive and South Drive

Independence Road

North and Southbound of Roxas Blvd. from Katigbak Drive to U.N. Ave.

North and Southbound of Bonifacio Drive from Katigbak Drive to Anda Circle

P. Burgos Ave. from Victoria St. to Roxas Blvd.

Ma. Orosa St. from P. Burgos Ave. to U.N. Ave

Finance Rd. from P. Burgos Ave. to Taft Ave.

Gen. Luna Roundtable

Kalaw Ave. from Taft Ave. to Roxas Blvd.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairperson Don Artes, in a press conference on Friday, said the INC rally at the Quirino Grandstand is expected to attract 1 million attendees from different provinces.

With 2.8 million members known for voting as a bloc, INC is the third largest religious group in the country, according to a government census in 2020.

Roman Catholics have the largest number at over 85 million, followed by Muslims at nearly 7 million.

