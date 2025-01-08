Cortes supporters launch prayer brigades

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Prayer Brigades from various barangays in Mandaue City will hold simultaneous prayer offerings for dismissed Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Ernie Manatad, Cortes’ former Executive Secretary said that the simultaneous prayer offerings started on Monday evening, Jan. 6.

Manatad said that the prayer sessions will continue until the Supreme Court hearing for Cortes petiton for Certiorari against the Commission on Elections scheduled for January 14.

The prayer brigades consisting of community members from different sectors are conducting prayers at the barangay chapels, gynmasium, and other areas.

The groups are praying for a favorable outcome regarding the petition challenging the Comelec’s decision that officially canceled Cortes’ Certificate of Candidacy for the mayoral position.

Participants expressed hope for Cortes’ reinstatement and a fair review of his case

The Commission on Elections En Banc issued on Jan. 3, a Certificate of Finality, and Entry of Judgment officially excluding Cortes from the mayoral race.

Cortes’ disqualification stemmed from a petition filed by Ervin Estandarte on Oct. 25, which claimed that he failed to disclose his dismissal from service by the Ombudsman on October 3, constituting material misrepresentation in her COC.

The Comelec has already started printing the ballots on Monday, Jan.6 for overseas voting and local absentee voting, as well as for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliamentary Elections.

Manatad said that the printing for Central Visayas has yet started./mme

