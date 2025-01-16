Marlon Tapales remains No. 3 in IBF, No. 2 in WBC world rankings
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former two-division world champion Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales retained his position in the latest International Boxing Federation (IBF) world super bantamweight rankings.
This as the 32-year-old former WBO world bantamweight and WBA/IBF super bantamweight champion retained the No. 3 spot in the IBF’s latest rankings.
This means that Tapales is inching himself closer to get another world title shot in the IBF, while positioning himself for a world title eliminator in the World Boxing Council (WBC) being its No. 2 contender.
In the IBF, Tapales will likely ascend to the vacated No. 2 spot in the coming months, while Australian Sam Goodman occupy the top spot in the latest rankings.
With all that in mind, Tapales boosted his chances to land a rematch against the undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue who holds all four world titles in the division.
Besides the IBF and WBC, Tapales is also highly-ranked in the World Boxing Association (WBA) at the No. 5 spot.
After losing to Inoue by a 10th round knockout in their unification showdown in December 2023, Tapales racked up back-to-back wins to bounce back from that setback.
Tapales clinched the vacant WBC Asian Continental super bantamweight title in Manila last May against Thai Nattapong Jankaew via a swift first round knockout.
In September, Tapales visited Cambodia to defend his title against Indian Saurabh Kumar where he won by a 10-rounder unanimous decision.
Tapales now holds a 39-4 (win-loss) record with 20 knockouts.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.