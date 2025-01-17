Former President Duterte: Disbarment case filed against him

MANILA, Philippines — A disbarment case has been filed against former President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday by human rights group Karapatan, several human rights advocates and religious leaders, together with relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings.

Duterte violated the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA) and for conduct unbecoming a lawyer, the groups cited in their complaint.

READ:

Former President Duterte is running again for Davao Mayor

INC ‘logic’ against VP Sara Duterte impeach raps questioned by Enrile

Raymond Garcia: ‘I won’t let any national concerns affect Cebu City’

Duterte obtained his law degree from San Beda, and was admitted to the Bar in 1973. He was a former prosecutor.

He was also the eighth lawyer to become president; the last was Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

In December, Duterte appeared before the Senate and admitted giving kill orders to the death squad in connection with his anti-illegal drugs campaign.

“With Duterte’s invocation of his role as lawyer and prosecutor as some kind of authority in his recent testimony at the hearings at the House of Representatives and the Senate, we believe it is time for victims of human rights violations to speak up. It is time for us to appeal to the Supreme Court to reinforce how the law should work in the Philippines, how the law should shield victims of human rights violations as they seek justice and should ensure dignified and proper conduct in the practice of law,” Atty. Vicente Jaime “VJ” Topacio said.

Aside from Topacio, other complainants are Llore Pasco, whose sons Crisanto and Juan Carlos were found dead on October 12, 2017, killed in an alleged police drug war operation; and Liezel Asuncion, widow of Bayan-Cavite coordinator Manny Asuncion, who was among the nine activists killed in the so-called Bloody Sunday Massacre on March 7, 2021.

Also among the complainants are Rosenda Lemita, whose daughter Ana Mariz and son-in-law Ariel Evangelista were killed during the Bloody Sunday police raids, and Lean Porquia, son of slain Bayan Muna – Panay coordinator Jory Porquia.

The other complainants are human rights defenders former Bayan Muna Rep. Satur Ocampo, KARAPATAN secretary general Cristina Palabay, Fr. Manuel Gatchalian, SVD, Sr. Eleanor Llanes, ICM, Hustisya secretary general Ofelia Balleta, Norma Dollaga, Orly Marcellana, Bayan secretary general Raymond Palatino, Tina-Agel Romero and cultural workers Bonifacio Ilagan, JL Burgos, Kiri Dalena.

“This petition for disbarment is especially relevant, since Rodrigo Duterte has presented himself as one of the legal counsels of his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, who is currently facing at least three impeachment complaints,” Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said.

“We fervently hope the disbarment petition will be given due course by the Supreme Court,” she added.

Disbarment is the removal of a lawyer’s right to practice law.

Once disbarred, a lawyer’s name will be stricken out from the Roll of Attorneys. Only the names included in the Roll can practice law.

As a general rule, disbarment proceedings against lawyers are confidential under the Rules of Court, but in the case of Palad vs. Lolit Solis et al, in the decision written by now-retired Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta, such confidentiality is not a restriction on the freedom of the press.

“As long as there is a legitimate public interest, the media is not prohibited from making a fair true, and accurate news report about a disbarment complaint,” read part of the decision.

The former President has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP