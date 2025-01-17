Setting a luxury milestone: Kandaya makes history as the first Cebuano 5-star Resort

Daanbantayan’s crown jewel of luxury tourism, Kandaya Resort, has recently been awarded 5-star status, marking a strong start to 2025. With this history-making honor, Kandaya becomes the first Cebuano-owned resort to ever receive the distinction. The Department of Tourism (DOT) Philippines certified Kandaya as being in the 5-star category after the resort triumphantly surpassed its highest criteria.

For guests seeking an unparalleled blend of comfort, adventure, and authentic Filipino hospitality, Kandaya Resort is now an unrivaled destination in the Visayas.

This latest achievement marks Kandaya’s status as a homegrown Cebuano pioneer—distinguished for its commitment to sustainability, unparalleled relaxation and wellness facilities, world-class service, and unique hospitality brand.

Now, Kandaya is positioned as an unmistakable leader in Central Visayas’ resort tourism sector, signaling a new era of global competitiveness for Cebuano brands.

Merging Sophisticated Luxury with Tropical Beauty

Nestled in the pristine beauty of northern Cebu, Kandaya occupies a sprawling 7.5-hectare property that includes a stunning stretch of white sand beachfront, lush natural landscapes, and chicly designed modern tropical architecture that impeccably blends with its environment.

The resort’s distinctive features include an impressive lobby and 18 contemporary-styled rooms and suites inspired by the owners’ global travels, revealing their elegant and eclectic taste. The rooms overlook its iconic infinity pool and the magnificent expanse of the Visayan Sea.

Kandaya’s various accommodations boast luxury at every tier: Deluxe Rooms, expansive Beach Pool Villas, and the three-bedroom Adelfa Family Villas. The resort’s Ocean View Suite category is its most coveted spacious accommodation type, with 82 square meters of pure splendor.

Transforming the Guest Experience: Excellence in Every Facet

Kandaya’s 5-star status exceeds picturesque views and luxurious rooms—it meets the elevated benchmark of top-tier amenities and offerings that redefine the guest experience

Farm-to-Table Cuisine: Luxurious Sustainability

Kandaya is one of the few Filipino resorts to offer authentic farm-to-table dining. This immersive and environmentally conscious approach elevates the culinary experience. Using locally sourced ingredients grown by the community, Kandaya blends international concepts with local craftsmanship. Guests can savor various international and traditional Filipino dishes prepared with precision and creativity.

See Nature on Horseback with Kuwadra

Another standout feature setting Kandaya apart is its well-kept stables and beautifully groomed horses at home in their tropical retreat. Kuwadra, the resort’s horseback riding facility, is a one-of-a-kind adventure. Guests can enjoy guided or independent rides through the resort’s trails—an exhilarating way to explore the property’s stunning landscape.

Fun Over Land and Sea

Kandaya Resort’s main swimming pool, private beach, and water sports options ensure guests can access activities that suit their preferences—leisurely sunbathing or high-energy adventures like kayaking and paddleboarding. The Daya Lifestyle Club (DLC) offers beach volleyball, basketball, tennis, and archery for those seeking other sports and fitness activitie

An Exclusive Spa: Your Gateway to Wellness

The resort’s relaxing spa services offer the ultimate indulgence, ensuring guests experience pure relaxation.

Homegrown Hospitality: Kandaya’s Anchor for Success

Kandaya Resort’s 5-star status is defined by its commitment to delivering impeccable service root in the Filipino culture of hospitality. From arrival, guests are greeted with genuine Filipino warmth.

Whether arranging a private dinner by the beach, guided tours of Malapascua Island, or personalized spa treatments, the Kandaya staff goes above and beyond to meet requests and exceed guest expectations.

Driving a New 5-Star Era With Authenticity and Innovation

Kandaya and MSY World CEO Martin Philip S. Yeung represents new, invigorated leadership in the organization. Believing in creativity, homegrown talent, authenticity, and innovation, Yeung positions Kandaya to compete boldly on the regional and global stage. As the flagship tourism brand of the MSY World portfolio, Kandaya aims to constantly raise the bar for Filipino-cultivated excellence in the

industry.

For guests seeking an unparalleled blend of comfort, adventure, and authentic Filipino hospitality, Kandaya Resort is now an unrivaled destination in the Visayas. Crowned with the only 5-star Cebuano resort distinction, it is poised to drive more interest among tourists and luxury travelers, boosting the local economy and enhancing the region’s reputation as a world-class travel hub.

For inquiries and reservations, visit www.kandayaresort.com, call 09176507805, or email us at [email protected].