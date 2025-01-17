Viva Pit Senyor! Elevate your Sinulog 2025 experience with Globe

Cebu City is set to come alive once more as Sinulog 2025 returns in full force, and Globe is ready to elevate the celebration with engaging activities and robust network connectivity.

For more details on Globe’s Sinulog activities, follow Globe’s official Sinulog 2025 event page and stay tuned for exciting updates.

Kasama mo ang Globe in every meaningful moment with your loved ones as it ensures reliable connection and exciting rewards at the festival.

Sinulog is one of the biggest and most vibrant festivals in the Philippines, and Globe has been a steadfast supporter through the years. With its return to the Cebu City Sports Complex, Sinulog 2025 is expected to be grander than ever.

“Sinulog showcases how Globe’s reliable network and ecosystem supports meaningful connections and passions. Kasama mo kami in key locations of the festival as we bring our services closer to the community,” said Bianca Wong, Globe Vice President for Marketing.

Here’s what Globe has in store in this year’s Sinulog:

Sinulog Pop-Up Experiences at Mactan–Cebu International Airport

Globe kicks off the celebrations at the Mactan–Cebu International Airport from January 12-17, offering a warm welcome to tourists, balikbayans, and locals.

Guests arriving during the festival period may visit the Sinulog-themed booth featuring live performances from Sinulog Queens and traditional drumbeaters. Freebies such as exclusively-designed Sinulog pouches await those who avail of Globe Prepaid SIMs or top-ups worth PHP 500 and above.

To further engage customers, the first 100 users to download and register on the GlobeOne app each day will receive free Rewards points that they can use to redeem G Swipe offers.

Festival Experience and G Music Fest at Ayala Center Cebu

From January 17-19, Globe will host fun and exciting activities at Ayala Center Cebu.

At the mall’s Activity Center, Globe customers just need to answer an event survey for a chance to win an iPhone 16. The Swag Station will also allow attendees to pay with Rewards points to personalize their merchandise for a unique touch.

On January 19, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., the Ayala Center Cebu Terraces will be the center of an unforgettable evening as Globe presents G Music Fest, featuring local and national talents, including Syd Hartha, Shoti, Mandaue Nights, and more.

Empowering the Youth Through Education Initiatives

Beyond the festivities, Globe continues to champion educational programs through G-Gantic Goals, a program that engages Globe customers to support various causes, from addressing involuntary hunger to bridging the digital divide.

Lahug Elementary School – Cebu City together with four other G-Gantic Goals school partners in Luzon will benefit from 100 Huawei devices and digital learning demonstrations in partnership with Khan Academy and Ayala Foundation, underscoring Globe’s commitment to empowering the next generation student leaders.

As Sinulog 2025 comes near, Globe invites everyone to #GoForwardTogether as they revel in Cebu’s most beloved festival.

