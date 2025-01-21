‘Binukbukay sa Sugbo’ boxing event unveils undercard bouts 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four undercard bouts complete the “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” boxing spectacle on February 8, at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Former world champion Vic Saludar leads the undercard, marking his return to the Cebu boxing scene after his last fight in Mandaue City on May 1, 2023.

Saludar (25-6, 15 KOs), a WBA and WBO former world champion, will clash with Roldan Sasan (8-6-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-round non-title bout.

Saludar is on a four-fight winning streak since losing to WBO minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo in 2022.

In stark contrast, Sasan has struggled in recent bouts, losing five of his last six matches. His most recent appearance ended in a loss against Shane Gentallan for the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimumweight title in November 2023.

Adding to the excitement, promising prospect Jason Balajadja (5-1, 4 KOs) will face journeyman Vergil Deguma (9-9, 4 KOs) in an eight-round contest.

Balajadja, hailing from General Santos City, has bounced back impressively from a debut loss in 2018, winning five straight fights. Meanwhile, Deguma enters the ring on a five-fight skid.

Another undercard highlight features Raffie Jamero (2-2, 1 KO) squaring off against Yuli Hindoy (4-2, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout.

The night’s curtain-raiser will see Tristan Jay Racho and Aubrey Silot making their professional debuts in a four-round clash.

The main card showcases a trio of WBO regional championship fights. South Korea’s Jong Seon Kang (20-1-2, 11 KOs), the defending WBO Global featherweight champion, takes on Japan’s Ryuto Owan (13-2, 8 KOs).

Cebu’s own Rodex Piala (10-1, 1 KO) of ARQ Boxing Stable challenges reigning WBO Oriental super featherweight champion Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke (10-2, 7 KOs) of China.

Also, former world title challenger Genesis Servania (35-4, 16 KOs) faces China’s Aketelieti Yelejian (9-4-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBO Oriental lightweight title in this fight card promoted by the OX KBDF Gaming.

