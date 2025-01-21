Cebu weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy until Saturday
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies until Saturday, January 25, a specialist from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration-Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said on Tuesday.
Ana Dumdum said that there will also be chances of thunderstorms that will usually occur in the afternoon or in the evening due to ‘easterlies.’
Such such, Cebuanos should always bring their umbrellas with them and keep themselves hydrated for this week.
The temperature in Cebu will range from 26 to 31 degrees celsius starting Tuesday until Saturday.
Meanwhile, Cebu weather will see wind conditions from light to moderate and coastal conditions are slight to moderate.
Dumdum added there is no low-pressure area is being monitored as of the moment.
“For the next two weeks, possibly mag stay nga wala tay weather disturbance,” Dumdum said.
