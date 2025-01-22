Sinulog Cup 2025: RKF Iloilo manhandles Cebu City in commanding opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — RKF Iloilo made an emphatic debut in the Sinulog Cup 2025 Basketball Tournament, overwhelming the Cebu City Selection, 88-64, on Wednesday, January 22, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The visiting Ilonggos leaned on a stellar performance from big man Cedrick Manzano, who delivered a dominant double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals. The former Adamson University standout was highly efficient in the paint, connecting on 6-of-10 field goal attempts.

Wilmer Dalumpines also contributed 17 points, two rebounds, and a steal, while sharpshooter Jay Pee Belencion chipped in 14 points, three assists, and two boards for RKF.

The Ilonggos broke the game wide open in the second half, building a commanding 29-point lead, 65-36, behind their suffocating interior presence and precise shooting from beyond the arc. RKF shot an impressive 12-of-27 from three-point range, dwarfing Cebu City’s dismal 6-of-27 performance from deep.

Zaoinyl Rosano was the lone bright spot for Cebu City, finishing with 16 points, four steals, and three rebounds. Rey James Enriquez added 10 points, but their efforts were not enough to prevent Cebu City from falling to a 0-2 record in the tournament organized by the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) and spearheaded by Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros.

RKF’s size and dominance in the paint were evident throughout the game, as they outscored Cebu City 36-26 in the shaded area. They also capitalized on transition opportunities, outpacing Cebu City in fast break points, 21-17.

Although Cebu City committed fewer turnovers (19) compared to RKF’s 22, the Ilonggos’ superior size and versatility proved to be the decisive factors in the lopsided affair.

RKF Iloilo aims to sustain its momentum when they face the Welec X AMC tomorrow, January 23, at 7:30 PM, at the same venue.

