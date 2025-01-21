Welec X AMC off to roaring start in Sinulog Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Welec X AMC made an emphatic debut in the Sinulog Cup 2025 Basketball Tournament, cruising past Team Frasco, 95-77, in the opening game on Tuesday, January 21, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The tournament’s “mystery team,” announced at the last minute, wasted no time asserting its dominance. They overwhelmed Team Frasco—a squad composed of players from Liloan town—building a commanding lead that ballooned to as much as 30 points, 70-40, in the fourth quarter.

Leading the charge for Welec X AMC was former Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda of the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers. Salarda delivered a stellar performance, scoring 19 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting clip, along with two rebounds, two assists, and a steal to earn Player of the Game honors.

Teammate Ivan Alsola, also from UV, recorded an impressive double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and a block. Froilan Mangubat, a former standout from the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, and Zyle Cabellon of UV contributed 15 and 13 points, respectively, to further power Welec X AMC’s offensive onslaught.

Despite the lopsided result, Team Frasco showed resilience. Earl Jethro Tautho led their effort with 16 points, while Uriel Avila added 11 points. The team managed to trim the deficit to 10 points, 81-71, late in the game, but time ran out on their comeback attempt.

