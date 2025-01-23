Cebuano paddlers make history in ice dragon boat race in Mongolia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three Cebuano paddlers are making the most of a unique and thrilling experience by competing in a one-of-a-kind ice dragon boat race in Mongolia.

Christian Ian Sy, Rene Joseph Balbuena, and Robert Conrad Camu, representing Bugsay-Mindanao, are part of this Philippine-based club participating in the prestigious Xilingol Ice Dragon Boat Championships in Inner Mongolia, China.

What sets this dragon boat race apart is the icy terrain—teams paddle atop a massive ice surface, a challenge that not only tests skill but also offers an extraordinary and unforgettable experience.

The Philippine team made waves by not just participating but fiercely competing against seasoned ice dragon boat racers, braving freezing temperatures that plunged to -16°C.

Under the leadership of former national team member Judith Hakim and head coach Nathaniel Santos, the team secured second place in the Minor Finals of the 5-man 100-meter category, finishing behind Singapore. Using specially designed metal paddles to cut through the ice, the team displayed resilience and adaptability in this unconventional competition.

In addition to their podium finish, the team earned two fourth-place finishes in the Team 1 and Team 2 categories, trailing powerhouse teams from China and Taiwan, respectively. They also competed in the 200-meter event, which featured 19 participating countries.

READ: Sandugo Ultimate Dragon Boat Race 2024 set on Aug. 17 and 18

“This innovation extends the dragon boat sport, retaining its skills and competitiveness while overcoming traditional seasonal limitations,” explained Sy, who also serves as the head coach of the Cebu Pink Paddlers Dragon Boat Team.

The Philippine team included paddlers from not just Cebu but also Dumaguete, Cagayan de Oro, and Manila. Their participation marked a historic moment as they became the first Philippine club crew to compete in an ice dragon boat competition. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP