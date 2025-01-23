Mandaue City PWDs to receive P2K increase in financial aid

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Registered Persons with Disability (PWDs) in Mandaue City are expected to receive a P2,000 increase in their financial assistance this year.

The proposed ordinance increasing the yearly financial assistance from P6,000 to P8,000 was passed by the City Council on its first reading.

It is currently undergoing review by the Committee on Laws and Ordinances and the Committee on Budget and Appropriations.

City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the Committee on Social Services, said the City Budget Office has certified that there are sufficient funds to support the implementation of the increase.

Lumapas added that P56 million will be allocated for the assistance of the 7,000 registered PWDs.

READ: How to obtain a PWD ID and what are the benefits

The yearly financial aid will still be divided into two tranches. The first tranche is scheduled for March.

“Actually, I attended a meeting with the PWDs, and they requested an increase because it has been a long time since the last increase… They really need the assistance for their medication and personal needs, especially since the prices of goods have gone up, but the city’s income is doing okay,” said Lumapas.

The city also increased financial assistance for senior citizens last year, raising it from P8,000 to P10,000, an increment of P2,000.

Additionally, registered solo parents received a monthly financial assistance of P1,000, totaling an annual support of P12,000. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP