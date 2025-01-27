New ambulance turned over to Brgy. Sawang Calero, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To improve the barangay’s emergency assistance capability and allow its residents to access medical services, the Cebu City government turned over a new ambulance to Barangay Sawang Calero on Monday.

The turnover ceremony took place at the Plaza Sugbo grounds right after the flag-raising ceremony.

Sergio Ocaña, captain of Barangay Sawang Calero, said in an interview that their request for a new ambulance was already long overdue, even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Wa ta kahibaw unsa ang mga rason nila kay di man sad kay kita ray barangay, giuna man sad ang syudad. Pero karon pagduol nako sa mayor, dako kaayo kog pasalamat,” Ocaña said.

(I don’t know what is their reason because I am not the only barangay in the city, and they also put first the city. But now when I approached the mayor, I am so grateful.)

Ocaña said that when he told Garcia that their barangay still needed more ambulances, the latter noted that sometimes, other neighboring barangays would also call them in case of emergencies.

“Dako kaayo nig dugang nga kaayohan para sa atong mga kaigsuonan dinhi sa atong matag silingang barangay ug sa among barangay nga makatabang gyud ni ang ambulansya,” Ocaña said.

(It is a big help for the betterment of all our brothers here in our neighbor-barangays and the ambulance can be a big help to our barangay also.)

Although he did not elaborate on how many existing ambulances their barangay had, Ocaña reiterated that the new ambulance would greatly help their future responses.

In addition to the ambulance, the City Government also turned over two vans for the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

In a separate interview, CCDRRMO Head Aderson Comar said that the additional vans would be used for their office’s future operations and to improve their quick responses to the barangays if needed.

