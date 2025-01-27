EU Ambassador delivers a lecture to USC students

The European Union (EU), a bloc of 27 member states primarily located in Europe, has enjoyed a strong diplomatic relationship with the Philippines for over 60 years.

This year, the EU reinforced this partnership and had a lecture with students at the University of San Carlos through a lecture delivered by His Excellency Massimo Santoro, the EU Ambassador to the Philippines.

During the lecture, Ambassador Santoro highlighted the resumption of negotiations for the Free Trade Agreement between the Philippines and the EU, which began with the first round of bilateral talks last October. He emphasized the importance of this agreement as part of the broader effort to strengthen ties between the two regions.

A central theme of the discussion was the promotion of a green economy. Ambassador Santoro outlined a vision that integrates the EU’s expertise with local initiatives to combat waste pollution and foster a circular economy. By working together, he stressed, both regions can make meaningful strides toward a sustainable future.

The lecture also delved into key topics such as diplomacy, environmental sustainability, economic growth, and security. Ambassador Santoro underscored the value of collaboration in addressing shared challenges and achieving mutual goals. He explained how the EU, alongside its member states, actively supports the Philippines in passing critical resolutions and implementing projects. This support extends to areas like digitalization, infrastructure development, and marine security, where the EU’s expertise can help drive progress.

In February, the EU Delegation and the Philippines is expected to have the second leg of its Free Trade Agreement negotiations.