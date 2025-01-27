Fuel price cuts of up to 80¢/L expected starting Jan 28

Good news greeted motorists this week after companies announced fuel price rollbacks that will take effect starting on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

In separate advisories, firms said that the price of gasoline would drop by 80 centavos per liter, diesel by 20 centavos per liter, and kerosene by 50 centavos per liter.

Petro Gazz, Shell Pilipinas, and Seaoil will implement the downward price adjustment starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, and Cleanfuel at 8:01 a.m. also on Tuesday. Other industry players are expected to announce similar price adjustments on the same day.

This marks the first pump price reduction this year following three consecutive weeks of price hikes.

Last week, industry sources hinted at a pump price decrease due to various global events, such as the proposed tariffs of US President Donald Trump that could affect global economic growth and demand for energy.

They also mentioned the easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which could lighten disruptions to the shipping route along the Red Sea.

Before this week’s adjustment, firms jacked up gasoline by P1.65 per liter, diesel by P2.70 per liter, and kerosene by P2.50 per liter.

