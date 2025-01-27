EGS Solid North stays unbeaten, downs RKF Iloilo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The EGS Solid North Party List improved to a 2-0 record in the 1st Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia Cup 2025 Invitational Basketball Tournament, cruising to an 86-65 victory over Sinulog Cup champion RKF Iloilo on Sunday, January 26, at the Cebu City Sports Institute gymnasium in Barangay Sawang Calero.

John Uduba spearheaded EGS Solid North with a solid all-around performance, contributing 18 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. Encho Serrano added 13 points, while Marwyn Taywan chipped in 10, leading the team to back-to-back wins and maintaining their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

RKF Iloilo, however, was far from full strength. The team opted to rest five of its frontline players due to their participation in the Sinulog Cup championship game later that evening which they won.

Despite the shorthanded roster, King Bordolaza delivered an impressive game-high 23 points. Miles Canal recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Reynaldo Tupas Jr. contributed 13 points.

EGS Solid North capitalized on RKF’s undermanned lineup, building a lead of up to 23 points, 79-56. They excelled in transition, outscoring RKF 23-16 on points from turnovers, while also dominating second-chance opportunities with an 18-3 edge.

TEAM KHALIFA VS FIESTA GAS

In another game, Team Khalifa pulled off an upset against the more experienced Fiesta Gas squad, claiming a 102-98 victory.

Former Cesafi MVP Jaybie Mantilla orchestrated Team Khalifa’s offense, posting an impressive stat line of 19 points, eight assists, five rebounds, three steals, and one block. SJ Moore added 16 points, six boards, two steals, and one assist. Jancork Cabahug and Joel Lee Yu chipped in 15 and 10 points, respectively, in the well-rounded effort.

Fiesta Gas’ Nat Gantalao put on a scoring clinic with a game-high 25 points, while Jonel Bonganciso posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Steve Castro also contributed 20 markers, but their efforts fell short as Team Khalifa held on for the victory.

METRO CARS VS LYMAR CEBU

Metro Cars X Stampede entered the win column with a hard-fought 80-73 triumph over Lymar Cebu.

Darrel Villarosa led the charge for Metro Cars X Stampede, dropping 20 points along with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Jun Daanoy added 13 points, while Raymart Escobido and Jayson Balagbag contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Lymar Cebu was paced by Shaq Imperial and Luigi Gabisan, who scored 14 points apiece. However, their combined efforts were not enough to secure a second straight win for the team.

