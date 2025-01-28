cdn mobile

Negros Oriental: Another dead dolphin recovered in Bais City

By: Mary Judaline Partlow - Phiippine News Agency January 28,2025 - 06:19 AM

RECOVERED. One of the dead dolphins found in a mangrove area in Barangay Canlargo, Bais City in Negros Oriental on Sunday (Jan 26, 2025). A total of three dead dolphins and three injured dolphins were reported over the weekend after they were trapped in shallow waters when the tide receded. (Photo courtesy of Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Negros Oriental)

DUMAGUETE CITY – Another dead dolphin was recovered in Bais City, Negros Oriental following a mass stranding of the marine mammals in Sitio Pambutan, Barangay Canlargo over the weekend.

The dolphin was found late Sunday, several hours after two others were found dead at a mangrove area, according to Bais City Police chief Col. Roland Desiree Lavisto on Monday.

Lavisto said the authorities were no longer around at sundown when it was found by the residents. They buried it immediately, he added.

Citing an initial report from city veterinarian Dr. Melanie Pescadillas, it was believed that the dolphins were stressed after they were trapped in shallow waters in fish cages near the mangroves.

Three other dolphins in the same pod were treated for injuries but were immediately returned to the sea.

Lavisto said no more sightings of dolphins in Barangay Canlargo were monitored on Monday. (PNA)

TAGS: dolphins, mass stranding, Negros Oriental
