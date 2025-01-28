Negros Oriental: Another dead dolphin recovered in Bais City

DUMAGUETE CITY – Another dead dolphin was recovered in Bais City, Negros Oriental following a mass stranding of the marine mammals in Sitio Pambutan, Barangay Canlargo over the weekend.

The dolphin was found late Sunday, several hours after two others were found dead at a mangrove area, according to Bais City Police chief Col. Roland Desiree Lavisto on Monday.

READ:

Negros Oriental: 2 dolphins found dead, 3 injured returned to sea

Dolphin’s surprise ‘show’ delights beachgoers in Badian, Cebu

Dolphin strandings alarm experts in Ilocos

Lavisto said the authorities were no longer around at sundown when it was found by the residents. They buried it immediately, he added.

Citing an initial report from city veterinarian Dr. Melanie Pescadillas, it was believed that the dolphins were stressed after they were trapped in shallow waters in fish cages near the mangroves.

Three other dolphins in the same pod were treated for injuries but were immediately returned to the sea.

Lavisto said no more sightings of dolphins in Barangay Canlargo were monitored on Monday. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP