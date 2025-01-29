Ocean’s unending struggle: Plastic waste meets marine life in Anilao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid the beauty of Anilao’s waters, a powerful image captured by a diver-photographer sheds light on a persistent issue threatening our oceans.

A 2024 study revealed that the world generates 57 million tons of plastic pollution annually, spreading from the deepest oceans to the highest mountaintops and even into people’s bodies. More than two-thirds of this waste originates from countries in the Global South. Unfortunately, the Philippines is one of them.

Fifty-seven-year-old Jones Wayne, based in Anilao, Batangas, has spent nearly 12 years in the marine industry. He also supports his wife’s Underwater Photography Resort in the area.

On the evening of January 25, while swimming with guests in Janao Bay, Anilao, the guides spotted a female Paper Nautilus (Argonauta hians) drifting gracefully through the waters. Wayne quickly swayed closer to see for himself the pelagic octopus.

“After a few camera adjustments, I moved into a good position and began capturing images as the Paper Nautilus calmly propelled her way along, seemingly oblivious to all the fuss,” Wayne shared in a virtual conversation with CDN Digital.

However, what caught Wayne’s attention was a piece of plastic wrap attached to the creature, symbolizing the ongoing battle our oceans face against pollution.

“Seeing what she was holding onto as obviously garbage, I wanted to capture the full details of this to emphasize the growing issue of waste—especially plastic—polluting our oceans,”

What are Paper Nautiluses?

According to OceanConservancy.org, the paper nautilus, also known as the argonaut, is a creature in the cephalopod world. Despite its name, it’s not a nautilus but an octopus. Although they resemble nautiluses, their thin “shell” is very different from the chambered shells of true nautiluses. Argonauts belong to the family Argonautidae, which includes four species: the greater, winged, Böttger’s, and knobby argonauts.

Paper Nautiluses are typically found in the open ocean, inhabiting temperate and tropical waters, which makes the Philippines’ rich marine environment a natural habitat for them.

What can we do about this ongoing problem?

“Education is always a good place to start, and with so many people in the Philippines depending on the ocean to survive, it really needs to happen ASAP,” pointed out Wayne.

Through education, a variety of solutions can emerge. Laws regarding proper waste disposal, particularly in areas close to the ocean or protected sites, can be enacted. This not only benefits the Philippines but also contributes to the global effort to reduce plastic waste, which amounts to 2 million tonnes annually in the Philippines alone, as noted by WWF-Philippines Executive Director Katherine Custodio during Earth Hour 2024.

This image that Wayne has captured serves as a subtle yet poignant reminder of the fragile balance between our oceans and the waste we leave behind. As the ocean continues to bear the weight of our actions, it’s up to us to make small, conscious changes in our daily lives—changes that can help ease its burden.

