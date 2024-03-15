Moalboal diving issue: Dos and Don’ts for tourists

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The municipality of Moalboal, one of the country’s popular diving spots, has reminded visitors to comply with existing rules intended to preserve marine life.

Following an incident involving tourists handling wild sea turtles and stepping on corals near Panagsama Beach, which sparked uproar on social media, the local government unit (LGU) told the public of an existing ordinance that would prohibit these activities.

“It is disappointing that despite the briefing and regular reminders, incidents like this happen,” said Moalboal mayor Inocentes Cabaron.

Moalboal enacted Ordinance No. 165 in 2021.

It provided rules and regulations for conducting snorkeling and island hopping activities within Pescador Island, marine protected areas, and other coastal areas within the municipal waters of Moalboal.

Ordinance No. 165, in addition, mandates visitors to pay the Environmental Users Fee (EUF) when participating in tourism activities within the town’s seawater.

A copy of the ordinance was furnished to CDN Digital.

In it, the LGU enumerated the activities not allowed when snorkeling and island hopping in the municipal waters.

Acts in Violation of Ordinance No. 165 are as follows.

All types of fishing and extraction of marine and coastal resources within the municipal waters during snorkelling and island hopping activities Snorkelling and/or engaging in island hopping activities without EUF receipts Improper and/or tampering of EUF receipts Intentional cutting of mooring buoys Vandalism and littering in the areas covered by these ordinances Anchoring in any of the coral reefs Travelling with motorized boat in shallow waters/areas less than 100-meters seaward from drop-off Touching of any marine life Wearing of non-aqua/swimming shoes during snorkeling Boat staying within a distance of 50 meters from drop-off Improper garbage disposal and non-placement of trash bins in each pump boat Unauthorized pump boat operation. (No Mayor’s Business Permit, unregistered boat, engaging in unauthorized island hopping activity.) Engaging with unauthorized snorkeling guides

Anyone caught committing these prohibited acts may face penalties of no less than P2,500.

The incident

Moalboal has already launched an investigation into the viral incident which took place March 9. They are now also confirming the identity of the female diver touching a passing sea turtle, which was caught on video.

According to initial findings from the local government, the uploader of the video was shocked to see the diver and her companions violating regulations while snorkeling near Panagsama Beach.

This despite the group undergoing orientation and briefing before snorkeling in the seas.

In the meantime, Cabaron assured the public that they are ‘working diligently to professionalize the snorkeling guides and to have them accredited with the Department of Tourism.’

Moalboal is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 90 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

