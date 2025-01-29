cdn mobile

TikTok: Who might buy it in the US?

By: Agence France Presse January 29,2025 - 03:37 PM

TikTok: Who might buy it in the US? (FILES) This illustration picture taken on May 27, 2020 in Paris shows the logo of the social network application Tik Tok on the screen of a phone. TikTok will "go dark" in the United States on Sunday unless the government gives clear assurances that service providers won't be held liable for breaking a law banning the video-sharing platform, it said January 17. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)

(FILES) This illustration picture taken on May 27, 2020 in Paris shows the logo of the social network application Tik Tok on the screen of a phone.  (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)

SAN FRANCISCO, United States — As the clock ticks down on TikTok’s 75-day reprieve from divesting from its Chinese owners or being banned in the United States, several contenders are in the running.

Here’s a look at who could save the app before the April 5 deadline.

TikTok: Who might buy it in the US? Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he steps on stage during a rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024. | Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he steps on stage during a rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024. | Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP [FILE PHOTO]

Elon Musk

While Musk hasn’t publicly expressed interest in acquiring TikTok, his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (now X) in 2022 demonstrates his appetite for social media investments.

Musk has criticized the potential ban, arguing that “it is not just about TikTok, it is about censorship and government control!”

His close relationship with the Trump administration and the US president’s explicit openness to Musk as a buyer have fueled speculation the Tesla titan could sweep in and buy it.

A report that Chinese officials were considering selling the company’s US operations to Musk X was met with a firm denial from TikTok.

READ:

Trump on Tiktok says he would be open to Musk buying it

Trump gives TikTok 75-day grace period from US ban

Trump says Microsoft in discussions to acquire TikTok

Oracle CTO Larry Ellison (C), accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (R), and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son (2nd-R), speaks during a news conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP

Oracle CTO Larry Ellison (C), accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (R), and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son (2nd-R), speaks during a news conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP

Larry Ellison

Oracle, led by Larry Ellison, already plays a crucial role in TikTok’s US operations as its trusted data storage provider — a relationship that dates back to previous negotiations during the first Trump administration.

With Ellison’s personal fortune of $207 billion — ranking behind only Musk, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, according to Forbes — Oracle is frequently mentioned as a front-runner. Ellison is also a longtime Donald Trump ally.

Currently, Oracle is key to keeping TikTok available to US users at the request of Trump.

TikTok: Who might buy it in the US? This photograph taken on January 20, 2025 shows a sign of US technology conglomerate Microsoft displayed during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

This photograph taken on January 20, 2025 shows a sign of US technology conglomerate Microsoft displayed during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Microsoft

US tech colossus Microsoft stands out as a compelling potential buyer, armed with deep pockets and significant technological capabilities in artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Asked late Monday if Microsoft was in discussion for acquiring TikTok, Trump told reporters: “I would say yes.”

While the company founded by Bill Gates has historically dominated in productivity and enterprise software, it has struggled to establish a strong presence in social media and search-based advertising.

According to CFRA Research senior vice president Angelo Zino, Microsoft’s interest stems from a desire to strengthen its position beyond LinkedIn, which it owns, in the digital advertising space.

TikTok: Who might buy it in the US? US YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, arrives for the 36th Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 4, 2023.(Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

US YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, arrives for the 36th Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 4, 2023.(Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

MrBeast

Internet personality MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, commands over 340 million YouTube subscribers and 113 million TikTok followers. He has joined forces with Recruiter.com Ventures founder Jesse Tinsley to pursue an acquisition.

“Okay fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned,” Donaldson said in a mid-January post on X.

Donaldson’s casual tweet reportedly attracted serious attention from numerous billionaires. The group has made an all-cash offer that they claim addresses US national security concerns while preserving the platform’s essence.

Frank McCourt, founder of Project Liberty, speaks onstage during The Wall Street Journal's 2024 The Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 22, 2024 in New York City. | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP

Frank McCourt, founder of Project Liberty, speaks onstage during The Wall Street Journal’s 2024 The Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 22, 2024 in New York City. | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP

Project Liberty

Real estate and sports tycoon Frank McCourt’s Project Liberty initiative has launched “The People’s Bid for TikTok,” in a campaign joined by investor Kevin O’Leary, known from the “Shark Tank” television show in which entrepreneurs pitch ideas in bids for venture capital.

This unique approach includes a crowdfunding element aimed at giving individuals and small businesses a stake in TikTok’s future.

McCourt emphasizes their “clean, American-made tech stack” as a key differentiator that could enable a seamless transition.

Perplexity AI

The AI-powered search engine has proposed a unique merger structure that would allow ByteDance’s investors to retain much of their equity while integrating more TikTok video content into Perplexity’s platform, according to a CNBC report.

Former US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California on May 2, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Former US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California on May 2, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Steven Mnuchin

Steven Mnuchin, who served as US Treasury Secretary during Trump’s first term as president, announced last year that he was amassing investors to bid for TikTok.

When asked about the effort recently on CNBC’s Squawk Box program, Mnuchin said it was put on hold because ByteDance would not negotiate but that they were going to be following developments closely.

China's DeepSeek AI a 'wake-up call' for US - Trump

This photo illustration shows the DeepSeek app on a mobile phone in Beijing on January 27, 2025. Chinese firm DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple Store’s download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts with its ability to match its US competitors. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)

No deal?

“The real question though is will TikTok sell to any of them,” independent tech analyst Rob Enderle said of the situation.

TikTok does not appear overly motivated regarding the sale of the app, and Chinese firm DeepSeek’s AI chatbot has grabbed the tech community’s attention — potentially taking the spotlight off TikTok.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Ellison, Musk, TikTok
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.