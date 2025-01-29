Celebrate Chinese New Year at Ayala Center Cebu

Celebrate the year of the Snake with a culinary journey across Asia without leaving Cebu at Ayala Center Cebu!

Whether you’re a food enthusiast, a culture seeker, or simply looking for a fun outing, Ayala Center Cebu’s Flavors of Asia promises a memorable experience filled with delicious eats and vibrant traditions.

Ayala Center Cebu is the place to be as it transforms into a vibrant celebration of Asian flavors and cultural performances this Chinese New Year.

Explosion of Flavors

Stroll through a variety of food booths offering a fusion of iconic Asian cuisines. From savory dim sum to flavorful fried noodles, hearty rice bowls, and delectable baked goods, there’s a treat for every palate. Satisfy your cravings with comforting pork humba or indulge in dumplings bursting with rich, authentic flavors. The alfresco dining ambiance at the Terraces adds the perfect touch, making every bite even more enjoyable.

Chinese New Year Special

Beyond the culinary experience, Ayala Center Cebu also offers a lineup of exciting activities that immerse visitors in Asian traditions. On January 29 at 2 PM, Master Yu will delight guests with his expertise in zodiac readings. At 3:30, a captivating Chinese Cultural Dance will also be highlighting the elegant traditional dance performance, celebrating culture through art. Lastly, Ayala Center Cebu has its Zodiac Walk at the Activity Center, a perfect destination for shoppers yearning to discover more about their Zodiac and its significance for the year ahead.

Whether you’re a food enthusiast, a culture seeker, or simply looking for a fun outing, Ayala Center Cebu’s Flavors of Asia promises a memorable experience filled with delicious eats and vibrant traditions. Don’t miss this flavorful celebration of Asia right in the heart of Cebu City!