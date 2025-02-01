Small plane crashes in Philadelphia, sparking fire on the ground

Philadelphia, United States — A small private airplane crashed in northeast Philadelphia Friday, a top official said, with media showing images of a fireball that sparked blazes on the ground in the built-up neighborhood.

The aircraft, which the Federal Aviation Administration said was a Learjet 55 executive aircraft with two people aboard, crashed around 2330 GMT into a densely-populated district of the city with homes, shops, and busy roads.It was bound for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, and had taken off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, the FAA said in a statement confirming that it would investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy meanwhile said there were “reportedly” six people aboard the plane.

There was no immediate confirmation of casualties.

“We are offering all resources as (emergency services) respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly,” Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X.

“We’ll continue to provide updates as more information is available.”

The crash in the east coast US city came just two days after a passenger jet and military helicopter collided off Washington’s Reagan National Airport, killing 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century.

‘Major incident’

The Learjet that crashed was an aircraft used to transport medical patients, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management wrote on X that there was a “major incident” underway and that roads in the vicinity were closed, calling on the public to avoid the area.

Dozens of first responders were on the scene outside Roosevelt Mall, a strip mall with retailers and food outlets.

The police and fire department did not respond to calls for comment.

“Major incident near Cottman and Bustelton Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia across from Roosevelt Mall. Roads closed in area including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Avoid area,” the city’s emergency management office wrote on X.

