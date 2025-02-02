cdn mobile

Doncic headed to Lakers in blockbuster trade for Davis: reports

By: Agence France Presse February 02,2025 - 03:28 PM

Doncic headed to Lakers in blockbuster trade for Davis: reports

DALLAS, TX – JANUARY 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks gestures during a timeout in the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at American Airlines Center on January 22, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The Dallas Mavericks are sending star guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for big man Anthony Davis in a stunning three-team NBA trade reported Saturday by ESPN.

The deal will see Slovenian star Doncic, a 25-year-old five-time All-Star who led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, join forces with 40-year-old superstar LeBron James in Los Angeles.

READ

NBA: Mavericks led by Doncic’s 45 points beat Warriors

NBA: Lakers’ Anthony Davis exits Game 5 after blow to head

Doncic’s arrival gives the Lakers an eventual heir to James, while ESPN cited Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison as saying their acquisition of Davis gives Dallas a much-needed strong defensive presence.

“I believe that defense wins championships,” Harrison told ESPN regarding motivation for the trade. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance.

“We’re built to win now and in the future.”

ESPN reported that the Mavericks will also get guard Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick, while the Lakers will also receive Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

The Utah Jazz, the third team in the deal, will get Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Reports of the trade surfaced shortly after the Lakers — with Davis sidelined by an abdominal muscle strain — beat the Knicks 128-112 in New York.

“According to people inside the Lakers’ locker room not authorized to speak publicly, the trade was a complete shock,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Doncic has been sidelined since Christmas with a calf injury.

He is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game for the Mavericks, where he has played since he was drafted third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018 and immediately traded.

Davis, 31, has spent six seasons with the Lakers. A nine-time All-Star, he won a title with the Lakers in 2020.

He is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, NBA
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.