RCBC Credit Cards is the co-presenter of Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2025

The Cebu Tours and Travel Alliance (CTTA) announced at a press conference on January 31 that RCBC Credit Cards will be their sole banking partner and co-presenter for the 9th annual Cebu Travel Catalogue International (CTCI) 2025. This highly anticipated event will take place from February 14 to 16, 2025, at the newly renovated Ayala Center Cebu, marking a significant milestone in the event’s history.

People travel to enjoy amazing experiences with their loved ones and friends, and CTTA helps make this possible with their impressive roster of event participants. MA. ANGELA C. MIRASOL FVP AND HEAD OF MARKETING & CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS, RCBC CREDIT CARDS

Participants will include both local and international carrier sponsors, such as Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Cathay Pacific. Major hotels, resorts, and adventure destinations like Cebu Safari Adventure Park, El Mar Resort, Jpark Island Resort Alona, NUSTAR Hotel Cebu, Club Wyndham, Golden Sands Destination Resort, and The Reef Island Resort will also be involved. Additionally, tourism boards from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Korea will join the event.

During the press conference, Ma. Angela C. Mirasol, FVP and Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at RCBC Credit Cards, expressed excitement about the partnership with CTTA for the Cebu Travel Catalogue International. She stated, “We have partnered with CTTA because we believe that together, we can provide exceptional value to our cardholders. People travel to enjoy amazing experiences with their loved ones and friends, and CTTA helps make this possible with their impressive roster of event participants. From RCBC’s side, we are committed to ensuring our cardholders have strong purchasing power, convenient payment solutions, security, and rewards to guarantee a memorable and worry-free getaway.”

Ms. Mirasol also announced that RCBC Credit Cards would offer fast-track processing during the event. New RCBC Credit Card holders will receive welcome gifts, such as Powermac gift certificates, American Tourister luggage, or Tumi bags.

Furthermore, RCBC will open the event for merchants interested in getting accredited to accept credit and debit card payments. “We are introducing Tap-to-Phone, an innovative feature that allows merchants to use their Android smartphones as terminals for accepting card payments,” she added. Applications for RCBC Personal and Salary Loans will also be available during the event.

The CTTA promises to be an exciting travel extravaganza taking place from February 14 to 16, 2025, at Ayala Center Cebu.

