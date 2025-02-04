Travel Beyond Limits: Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2025 takes off

Get ready to explore a world of possibilities! The Cebu Travel Catalogue International (CTCI) is back and bigger than ever, promising boundless adventures for its ninth year.

The CTCI is more than just a travel fair; it’s an experience.

At a press conference held at the Magallanes Hall of the Cebu City Sports Club on January 31, 2025, organizers unveiled exciting details about CTCI 2025, themed “Travel Beyond Limits.”

Explore the World at CTCI 2025: A Global Travel Showcase

From February 14th to 16th, the Ayala Center Cebu will transform into a travel enthusiast’s paradise, hosting the Cebu Travel Catalogue International (CTCI) 2025. Over 100 exhibitors will be on hand, offering a diverse range of travel opportunities. Attendees can connect with major airlines, cruise lines like Royal Caribbean International, leading travel agencies, and renowned hotels and resorts such as Crimson Resort and Spa, Bai Hotel, BE Hotels and Resorts, Golden Prince Hotel, Jpark Island Resort, The Bellevue Resort, and more.

Tourism boards from Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan will also be present, showcasing their unique destinations. Co-presenters Philippine Airlines and RCBC join the CTCI in providing attendees with a wealth of promotions, deals, and opportunities for both local and international travel.

Cebu: A Global Travel Hub

The CTCI 2025 highlights Cebu’s strategic role as a premier travel hub, seamlessly connecting domestic, regional, and international destinations. This collaborative effort between the Cebu Travel and Tours Alliance Inc. (CTTA) and the Cebu Alliance of Tour Operation Specialists, Inc. (CATOS) aims to boost both inbound and outbound tourism.

“We are focusing on Cebu as a convergence point, as the hub for domestic, regional, and international travel,” stated Alice Queblatin, President of CATOS, emphasizing Cebu’s exceptional accessibility via air and sea routes.

Beyond the Beaches: Immersive Cultural Experiences

“Travel Beyond Limits” also signifies a focus on transformative travel experiences. Organizers highlighted emerging trends like multi-generational travel and immersive, do-it-yourself experiences. Tourists are increasingly seeking authentic cultural immersion, with activities like farm tours, cooking classes, traditional weaving demonstrations, and even learning the Filipino martial art of “arnis” gaining popularity.

RCBC Empowers Travelers

RCBC, the sole bank sponsor, is making travel dreams a reality with attractive financial solutions. Ma. Angela C. Mirasol, FVP and Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at RCBC Credit Cards, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “We have partnered with CTTA because we believe that together, we can provide exceptional value to our cardholders.” RCBC is offering fast-tracked on-site credit card applications with exclusive gifts, including Powermac gift certificates, American Tourister luggage, or Tumi bags, and 0% installment plans for travel packages purchased at the CTCI.

Fly to Cebu and Beyond with Philippine Airlines’ Special Fares

Philippine Airlines (PAL), a long-standing partner, will also be offering special fares to make exploring the region and beyond even more accessible. Travelers can take advantage of fares starting at just ₱319 for domestic flights and $149 USD for international flights (excluding taxes).

These special offers extend to exciting new routes, including Cebu-Catarman (launching March 1st), and popular relaunched routes like Cebu-Osaka and Manila-Seattle. PAL also highlighted its convenient three-times-a-week direct flights to Bangkok, underscoring its commitment to expanding flight options and recognizing Cebu as a key travel hub.

More Than Just a Fair: An Immersive Experience

The CTCI is more than just a travel fair; it’s an experience. Attendees can look forward to an opening ceremony with cultural performances, a highly anticipated travel auction benefiting local public school students, daily raffles, games, and sponsor showcases.

Travel Beyond Limits at CTCI 2025: Discover Boundless Adventures

The Cebu Travel Catalogue International (CTCI) 2025 invites you to “Travel Beyond Limits,” opening doors to a world of extraordinary experiences. Join them at the Ayala Center Cebu from February 14th to 16th, 2025, and discover a gateway to boundless adventures, whether you dream of exploring exotic locales, immersing yourself in rich cultures, or simply enjoying a relaxing getaway.

RELATED STORIES: