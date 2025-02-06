ITCZ, shear line, amihan to bring rains across PH – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – Most areas in the country will experience rains on Thursday due to three weather systems.

The shear line will bring scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms across the Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms are also forecast over the Davao Region and the rest of Caraga due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

The shear line and ITCZ will bring moderate to heavy rains over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

It added that flash floods and landslides are possible in those areas.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring rains over Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of the Bicol Region, and isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by the ITCZ.

PAGASA, meanwhile, said the northern and eastern sections of Luzon will experience strong winds and rough seas.

The eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate winds with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

