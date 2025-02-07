Remembering Valentine’s Day from when we were in school

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romantic dinners and grand gestures; it’s also about the sweet, innocent fun we had as teenagers in high school or young adults in college!

In the Philippines, Valentine’s Day has always been a special occasion, filled with unique traditions, school kilig moments, and heartfelt memories.

One of the most exciting parts of Valentine’s Day in Filipino schools was the tradition of exchanging gifts. The thrill of receiving a present especially if it was from a crush and made the day even more special.

These practices are still being done today, but as adults, most of us like to look back and feel nostalgic for the worry-free days of our youth, especially on Valentine’s Day.

There were a number of head-turning gifts from the past. The ones that stood out the most in the local gift-giving scene were stuffed animals, love letters, jewelry, and, of course, flowers.

CDN Digital asked our Siloys what they remember from their teenage Valentine’s Day experiences.

Allemor Romella: “Gabayan kog 50 para ma-blind date nako akoa crush sa school, unya pa-as if nga wala koy alamag hahahhaha.”

Metziel Kiamco: “Chocolate akong nadawat, bati pa jud kaayo! Niingon akong mama, pahatagan daw nako akong mga manghod. Nakaingon gud ko, ‘Unsa mani, hinatag sa akong admirer o corporate giveaway ba diay ni?’”

Celest’ine Bacalso: “Katong nakadawat kog V-day letter nga secondhand, lol, kay I was the second addressee.”

Charmaine Fontanar Mendez: “Blue Magic nga teddy bear taga-Valentine’s Day, with love letters nga humot kaayog papel, matching gel pen nga lain-lain og color kay favorite man nako ang bears and something soft and huggable. Plus, matching dagko nga Toblerone! Nya tonsilon dayon after pila ka days kay nasobraan kaon sa Toblerone.”

Ann Fernandez: “Nawala na jud ang nadawat gikan sa Blue Magic ug sa Unisilver.”

From swapping handmade cards and devouring too many sweets to giggling over secret crushes—those were the days of simple yet unforgettable joys.

Not to mention the serenades some of the girls got from the boys too!

Today, with the advent of social media and all the other kinds of way of showing affection on V-Day, we look back catch ourselves smiling remembering our fair share of good childhood V-Day memories.

So, what’s your funniest, sweetest, or most kilig childhood Valentine’s memory?

/clorenciana